This bare bones brewery down in Marrickville is keeping things simple with a brewery operation out the back of their Sydenham Road warehouse, and a tasting bar out front. Set up by two American gents who started out with an American West Coast pale ale and then swiftly moved onto experimental brews, Batch is beer nerd Nirvana. Depending on when you visit they might have a milk stout made with Campos coffee for an extra kick, or perhaps a few bottles of their Christmas in July porter brewed with star anise, allspice, vanilla and ginger. Haven't yet developed a taste for dark beers? Try the Alice, an American-style wheat beer that is light, bright and just a little cloudy. The base of operations is a big, breezy space with a few comfy couches and some tall tables. Find a pew, grab a $5 jar of beer and watch the world go by through the open roller door. In the big double door fridges they have longnecks and growlers chilled and ready to go home with you for round two, or you can settle in, grab a snack on Saturdays from a food truck out the front or order in a pizza from Nom up the road and try the lot.

Batch Brewing Co are part of the Bottled Lightning Co. craft beer collective.