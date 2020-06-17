Hectares of parkland will soon be constructed across Western Sydney

As Sydneysiders move towards denser, more urban forms of living, many of us rely on community green spaces like parks to commune with nature, to exercise and to experience the native flora and fauna of our region in the sunshine. Last week, a new park in Green Square featuring a stormwater fountain, picnic areas and public artwork was announced, and now, Western Sydney will also benefit from the introduction of more green space.

Some $32 million will be injected into creating 59 hectares of new parkland to be created for Sydney residents. Once completed, the total space the parkland will be equivalent to two times the size of our sprawling inner-city Royal Botanical Gardens, featuring picnic areas, trails, open lawns and gardens. The parks will centre around the Stockland developments of Willowdale, near Leppington, and Elara, in Marsden Park.

The finished project will see 1,148,953 trees and plants planted around the parks. Given that environmental concerns have been somewhat sidelined in recent times as a result of the virus, the introduction of greenery and native vegetation en masse will be a welcome sign not just for residents of the area, but also for the planet. With 12 kilometres of trails and walking paths, you'll get to experience nature while getting your steps up, too.

Share the story