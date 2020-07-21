Here’s a list of every venue in NSW currently linked to an outbreak hotspot

If you've visited any of these places, you need to seek testing

The state is currently on high alert as recently diagnosed cases have been linked to an increasing number of venues – currently 26 in total – across Sydney and elsewhere in NSW.

Health experts are now rushing to cut the chains of transmission and prevent a second wave surge like the one that has forced Victoria back into lockdown in recent weeks. Here’s an overview of the venues currently under investigation and what to do if you have visited them on the critical dates listed.

If you have visited any of the following venues on the outlined dates, please get tested as soon as possible. You must also self-isolate for 14 days even if your test is negative, as you may be infected but not currently infectious.

The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, currently the primary hotspot, any point between July 3 to 10.

Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, on Monday July 13, Wednesday July 15, Thursday July 16 or July 17.

Plus Fitness in Campbelltown, on Saturday July 11.

Planet Fitness in Casula, any point between July 4 to 10.

Picton Hotel in Picton, on Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, Thursday July 9 or Friday July 10.

The Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, any point between July 9 and July 12.

West Leagues Club in Campbelltown, on Friday July 10 or Sunday July 12.

Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral in Harris Park, on Wednesday July 15, Thursday July 16 or Friday July 17.



If you have visited any of the following venues on the outlined dates, you must monitor your health and come forward for testing if you experience even the mildest symptoms.

C1 Speed Indoor Karting in Albion Park, on Saturday July 11.

McDonald’s in Albion Park, on Wednesday July 15.

Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza in Belfield, on Friday July 10.

Woolworths Bowral, on Saturday July 11 or Sunday July 12.

Canterbury Leagues Club in Belmore, on Saturday July 4.

The Bavarian Macarthur in Campbelltown, on Saturday July 11.

Macarthur Tavern in Campbelltown, on Saturday July 11.

Kmart Casula, on Friday July 10.

Holy Duck! In Chippendale, on Friday July 10.

Frankie’s Food Factory in Milperra, on Friday July 10.

Westfield Mount Druitt, on Saturday July 18.

Rashays in North Wollongong, on Saturday July 11.

Love Supreme in Paddington, on Tuesday July 14.

The Village Inn in Paddington, on Saturday July 11.

The Star Casino in Pyrmont, on Saturday July 4.

Bankstown YMCA in Revesby, on Thursday July 9 and Saturday July 11.

Pharmacy for Less in Thamoor, on Saturday July 12.

Zone Bowling in Villawood, on Saturday June 27.

Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park, on Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, any point between July 9 to 12, and on Tuesday, July 14.

If you require testing, find your nearest clinic on the NSW Health website.

Help protect yourself from infection. Here's where you can buy a face mask in Sydney right now.

Share the story