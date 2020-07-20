Where to buy face masks in Sydney right now

Lots of local creatives are making their own – here’s where to get them

You may have heard that wearing a face-covering is now mandatory in Melbourne (from July 23), but newly released health guidelines in NSW are also now advising people in Sydney to wear a mask in public.

To be clear, this doesn't mean you need to be wearing a hospital-grade face mask – reusable cloth masks, a homemade face mask or a face covering (such as a scarf or bandana) are also acceptable.

So where can you get a mask in Sydney? You can purchase both cloth masks and surgical masks (the two types that the DHHS recommends) from chemists and hardware stores, but many local and national retail stores and creatives have also started selling their own. Here are some we reckon you'll like:

This not-for-profit Newtown boutique manufacturer is creating cute, colourful masks sewn from remnant fabrics. They're operating a "buy one, give one" model, meaning for every mask you buy, one is donated to a person in need. You can check out the bold prints and order online here, or buy one in-person at the King Street store on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 6pm (more opening times to be added soon). NB: orders take at least seven business days to ship. Due to a sudden spike in demand the Social Outfit has capped the number of masks available for sale each day. If sold out, you can check back the following day for more availability.

This Dulwich Hill neighbourhood restaurant (and hub for producing artisan sausages and craft beer) has now taken to producing made-to-order cloth face masks in your choice of size, fabric and binding – with prints ranging from the soft and feminine to more masc-leaning. You can order online here from Dully Locals. Read our chat about the initiative with the Sausage Queen herself over here. NB: waiting time for delivery is about a week, or masks can be picked up from the Sausage Factory (380 New Canterbury Road) on Tuesday from 5-7pm, or delivered twice a week to the Inner West and City of Sydney.

These cotton masks are made and sewn in Sydney and are made to stop pollution, pollen and bacteria from filtering in or out. There are numerous colour combos to choose from as well. Check them out here.

This store with multiple locations in Sydney (The Galeries, World Square, Newtown, Chatswood and Macquarie Shopping Centre) is now selling artist-designed cloth face masks. Check them out here. NB: Monster Threads masks are currently sold out but you can pre-order online from the new batch due to ship on July 29.

Another Aussie-made brand, Australian Face Masks have wide facial coverage and come in a number of colours. Check them out here. NB: Due to increased demand there's currently a 15-day delay in shipping orders for Australian Face Masks.

Grab one of these washable and reusable cotton masks in a bunch of colourful patterns, including animal prints. Check them out here.

If you are from a Sydney store or designer making and selling face masks and would like to be featured on this list, please email alannah.maher@timeout.com

The state's health experts say the next few weeks are a critical time for Sydney's recovery. Do your part by following this simple yet vital guide to current safety measures.

