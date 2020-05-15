Here's how you can make salted almond Tim Tam brownies

Lockdown has come with its own set of silver linings, and chief among them is Arnott's decision to release top secret, sugar-loaded, nostalgia-inducing recipes, showing us how to recreate our favourite classic biscuits at home.

This week, on the back of Monte Carlos, Scotch Fingers and Iced VoVos, Arnott's has launched a salted almond Tim Tam brownie recipe – Lord, have mercy on our souls and incoming cavities – and it looks absolutely delicious. Plus, those at home without fancy baking tools can get involved too, it doesn't even require an electric mixer.

Arnott's biscuit maestro Vanessa Horton has tested and adapted the salted almond Tim Tam brownie recipe – and the others that have dropped in previous weeks – for home cooks, so you're in safe hands. And there's such a wholesome reason behind Arnott's decision to release the biscuits: “We know how important our biscuits are to Australians, both locally and living abroad, in helping them come together with family and friends and feeling connected," said Horton in a press release.

Here's the recipe for all you Tim Tam tragics.

Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownies

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Serves: 16



Ingredients

Melted butter, to grease

120g dark chocolate, chopped

120g butter

1 ½ cups (400g) caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup (120g) plain flour

1 tbs cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 X (200g) packet of Arnott’s original Tim Tam, chopped

½ cup almonds, chopped

½ tsp sea-salt flakes



Method

Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan forced. grease a 20 x 20cm square cake tin. Line with baking paper.

Put chocolate and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stir until melted and smooth. Cool slightly.

Stir sugar into chocolate mixture; add eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a small bowl. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture.

Stir until just combined. Stir through Tim Tam. Pour batter into prepared tin. Spreading evenly, sprinkle with almonds and sea salt flakes.

Bake for 30 minutes or until firm. Set aside to cool completely. Cut into pieces and serve.



