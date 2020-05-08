Arnott's has released another iconic, secret recipe – the Iced VoVo

Right on schedule, Arnott's has released another biscuit recipe in time for the weekend. If trying to recreate the Scotch Finger and the Monte Carlo recipes hasn't driven you from baking for good, brace yourself for the '90s nostalgia-inducing party treat of the good old days – the jammy, baby pink confection that is the Iced VoVo.

Fittingly for Mother's Day, the Iced VoVo is the rebellious teen of the Arnott's range – thinks it's too good for the Family Assorted pack, acts like it's more complex than it is, dresses to impress with that stripe of jam – but overall, is really quite sweet.

We've got the recipe here for you below to re-create a heart-shaped version of Arnott's famous Iced VoVo. Bring around a platter of these old-school favourites to your mum on Sunday, or deliver some to her door – to start making up for the teenager you were.

Arnott's Iced VoVo-inspired hearts

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 18 mins

Makes: 36 biscuits

Ingredients

Biscuit:

180g unsalted butter softened

½ cup (75g) soft icing sugar

½ tsp salt

2 cups (300g) plain flour



Royal Icing:

1 large egg white

1½ cups (200g) icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp glucose syrup

1-2 drops pillar box red colouring

½ cup raspberry jam

½ cup desiccated coconut

Extra Baking Items:

Heart-shaped cutter (optional)

Piping bag and nozzle (optional)

Method



Biscuit:

Step 1

Pre-heat fan-forced oven to 160°C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

Step 2

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar and salt for two mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour into the butter mixture and mix on low speed until combined.

Step 3

Place half the mixture between baking paper and roll out to approx. 5 mm thickness. Using a 6cm heart-shaped cutter, cut out biscuits, transfer to baking sheets. Repeat rolling and cutting heart shapes with remaining mixture, re-rolling scrap dough to make more hearts.



Royal Icing:

Step 1

Place egg white in a clean mixing bowl and mix on low speed with the whisk attachment until the whites begin to break up. Gradually add the icing sugar, vanilla and glucose, whisking until combined and glossy. If the mixture is too stiff, add a teaspoon of water to loosen it up but ensure it isn’t too runny as it will slide off the biscuit. It should form a smooth surface. Add your colour and stir until combined. Cover surface of icing with cling wrap until ready to use to prevent the icing going hard.

Step 2

Place a small round tip (we used a no2 nozzle) and fill your piping bag ⅓ full of icing. Do not overfill your bag. Fill another piping bag with raspberry jam.

Step 3

Pipe a jam strip down the centre of the heart biscuit and pipe pink icing around the edges before filling in the remainder of the heart with icing.

Step 4

Sprinkle with coconut. Place iced biscuits in a single layer of an airtight container to set overnight.





And they've got some final tips for you, too.

Be very light handed when adding your colour to ensure a soft pink colour.

If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a snap-lock bag and snip the corner off.

Biscuits can be made into any shape, including the traditional rectangle.





