Here's where you should head for truffle-based dishes in Sydney this winter

Some love 'em and some hate 'em, but either way, truffles (the pungent, forest-dwelling kind, not the chocolatey rum-laced kind) have embedded themselves into the consciousness of Sydney's dining scene as the ultimate wintery delicacy. As the air gets nippier, we begin to see more and more of their earthy, aromatic flavour wafting onto the menus of Sydney's most lauded cafés and restaurants.



So where should you go to find truffle-based delicacies? Devon Café has launched an all-new truffle menu at its Surry Hills, Barangaroo and North Sydney locations, featuring an array of dishes to whet the appetite of even the truffle fanatics amongst us. The truffle mie goreng is the perfect blend of luxury and accessibility, with fresh egg noodles, asian mushrooms, porcini bumbu, chicccaron, a softly poached egg, and of course, shaved truffle ($35). If you'd rather drink your winter warmth, the gianduja latte blends chocolate, hazelnut, and comes infused with rich, toasted flavours ($7.50) Or, go the whole hog, and order an entire truffle brunch experience ($69) which gets you a taste of all of the above, as well as truffle curly fries, and a truffle ice cream served with a truffle honey sponge.

Further west in Lindfield, Goodfields Café has launched a new, truffle-centric menu of its own. The truffle toastie is top of our list of fungi-based goodness to try: it's stacked with triple cheese, ham, truffle cheese sauce, and fresh, shaved truffle all inside a housemade sliced croissant loaf ($29.50). If that's still not indulgent enough for you, the cheesy lobster comes with thick cut chips doused in a truffle-cheese sauce ($36).

While the wintery umami flavour of truffles is a natural complement to breakfast foods, there's a place for their earthy flavours at the dinner table, too. New Shanghai, a bustling Chinese restaurant with outposts in the CBD, Ashfield and Chatswood Chase, has incorporated truffles into a new winter menu, infusing the flavours of black truffles into fried rice ($19.90), potstickers ($16.90) and xiao long bao ($12.90). If that's not enough to get you started in the world of the 'black diamond', we don't know what will be.

