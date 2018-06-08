How to try Bennelong's famous lamington for under $30

Peter Gilmore is famous for his desserts. Quay's snow egg was a bucket list dining item for everyone in Sydney, and the lamington at Bennelong is starting to reach equal heights thanks to yet another MasterChef challenge to recreate the square island of cherry jam coconut cream ice-cream and sponge encased in glossy chocolate ganache, surrounded by waves of liquid nitrogen coconut milk parfait.

The problem is that eating these lauded confections often means forking out somewhere in the hundreds of dollars for dinner first. Not so on National Lamington Day (Sat Jul 21), when Gilmore is offering his lamington to walk-in customers at Bennelong Bar from 5.30pm, as well as diners across all tiers of the restaurant that evening. Even better news is that this is all in an effort to raise funds for suicide awareness charity R U OK?

The Bennelong lamington will cost you $28, which is a stone cold bargain for a top-tier treat (getting to the snow egg used to set you back $165 for the degustation). You get to skip straight to dessert and all proceeds go to a very important organisation who works closely with hospitality groups across the country. There is nothing not to love about this offer.

