If you look at real estate listings in Sydney’s Lower North Shore, chances are, the word ‘leafy’ will pop up time and again to describe the area. Yes, this parcel of prime real estate prides itself of being green, but a spate of illegal tree loppings has alarmed residents.

You might recall that in beautiful Balmoral Beach, nine massive Port Jackson fig trees that line the esplanade were poisoned earlier this year, highly likely by residents hoping to gain better views of the beach. Thankfully, the trees seem to have survived this act of vandalism.

In Castle Cove – another sought-after suburb where multi-million-dollar mansions back onto bushland and offer water views – 265 trees were illegally killed last year alone, including native banksias and a 100-year-old angophora. While these crimes made headlines, locals remained alarmingly quiet.

Even after Willoughby Council put up a $10,000 reward for anyone who could help catch the culprits, locals shied away at pointing fingers at their neighbours.

Lack of regulation means that illegal tree-lopping can run rampant. Clients who want a tree killed off can approach any number of unregistered tree loppers who do the job quickly – with poison, or slowly – with salty/chlorinated water. A telltale sign of tree poisoning is when the leaves start browning unnaturally.

While there are fines for tree vandalism of up to $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for companies, they haven’t been much of a deterrent. Money seems to be no object when a tree blocks harbour views. Residents seem to incorporate potential penalties into the cost of their home renovations. After all, a swimming pool or a tennis court can significantly increase the value of their property.

Some nature-loving residents have joined ‘Tree Watch’, a vigilante group that keeps in touch via WhatsApp and takes it upon itself to report offences to council. But the burden of proof and legal costs are high; more often than not, these cases aren’t litigated.

Lane Cove council is tackling the issue with construction of big banners that block views that trees used to cover. Willoughby Council, along with others on the North Shore, has been lobbying the NSW government to increase penalties for tree vandalism. They are also investing in educating locals about the value of trees.

Let’s hope this starts sowing the seeds of change.

