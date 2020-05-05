Icebergs is now offering a series of ace at-home dining experiences

Whether you’re knocking back tip-top cocktails in the bar overlooking the beach on the sunniest of summer days or sitting down to a lavish long Sunday lunch in the dining room, it’s safe to say that a session at Icebergs really is a consummate Sydney experience. And while it is nigh impossible to imagine re-creating the magic in your lounge room without those knockout views, owner Maurice Terzini and his team are giving it a red-hot go by introducing a handful of new at-home dining experiences.

Like many other pointy-end restaurants, the modern Italian standard-setter temporarily closed the doors on March 22, but is back in business as of this week with the launch of Icebergs Moments – a series of events that would have otherwise taken place at the seaside stalwart, recalibrated for enjoyment under your own roof.

Action kicks off this Thursday, May 7, with a Full Moon Spaghetti and Wine party, spotlighting pasta dishes and hand-selected vino from Tuscany. You’ve got the choice of “almost-ready” spaghetti sauced in wild-boar ragù or ziti with braised bitter greens, and you can pimp up the festivities with a nip of liquorice amaro from Florence’s Santa Maria Novella to finish. Icebergs resident DJ Charlie Chux has also created a Full Moon playlist so that you can keep the mood alive.

If you’re still looking for ways to spoil mum on Mother’s Day this coming Sunday, the restaurant has put together an epic three-course takeaway spread for four. You’ll begin with Sonoma bread and pastries along with salumi from esteemed producer David Blackmore before moving on to a whole roasted chicken with truffle jus, salad and potatoes in kelp butter, and then conclude with cheeses, sorbet and gelato – all for $110. It even includes a tube of pocket-sized Leif hand balm, so you’re taken care of in the gift department, too.

The restaurant’s top-flight bar team, meanwhile, has been hard at work pre-batching cocktails and has developed a collection of packaged hits like Negronis and Vesper Martinis for two. They all come in keepsake Icebergs drawstring pouches, with ice and garnishes included, so all you have to do is pour and enjoy. And because long innings in the bar aren’t exactly complete without a burger, on Saturday, May 16, you’ll be able to score the signature burger and chips to takeaway, in honour of ‘Iceburger Day’.

Notts Avenue is currently closed for roadworks, so all Icebergs takeaway orders need to be picked up from sister restaurant CicciaBella nearby, which, conveniently, is also selling wine, housemade pasta and heat-and-eat dinners for two, as well as eye-catching merch and gear from Terzini’s label, Ten Pieces. In other words, prepare to kiss all that cash you've been saving recently goodbye.

For more information, or to place an order click here.

