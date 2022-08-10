[title]
If you've been struggling to find these beloved fruity chews at your local supermarket, we want to let you know that you're not going crazy. After a TikTok questioning where Starburst had gone went viral, Mars Wrigley came forward to reveal that they had discontinued the lolly in Australia back in June.
You heard that right: two months ago, the American candy manufacturer quietly pulled the lolly from the shelves, without saying a peep. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the decision was a result of supply chain issues and rising import costs and that the company would be shifting its focus toward locally made products like Snickers and M&Ms.
Hoping all was not lost, we rang up USA Foods to see if they had been hit by the same conundrum. Sadly, the answer is yes — so if you happen to come across a rogue packet, nab it before there's nary a Starburst to be found in Australia.