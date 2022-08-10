Sydney
A close-up of assorted Starburst candies.
Photograph: Christina B Castro

In sad news for lolly lovers, Starburst has been discontinued in Australia

We hate to be the bearer of bad news – here's everything we know so far

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If you've been struggling to find these beloved fruity chews at your local supermarket, we want to let you know that you're not going crazy. After a TikTok questioning where Starburst had gone went viral, Mars Wrigley came forward to reveal that they had discontinued the lolly in Australia back in June.

You heard that right: two months ago, the American candy manufacturer quietly pulled the lolly from the shelves, without saying a peep. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the decision was a result of supply chain issues and rising import costs and that the company would be shifting its focus toward locally made products like Snickers and M&Ms. 

Hoping all was not lost, we rang up USA Foods to see if they had been hit by the same conundrum. Sadly, the answer is yes — so if you happen to come across a rogue packet, nab it before there's nary a Starburst to be found in Australia.

In good news: we found a cute message in a bottle on a beach in Sydney Harbour, but in bad news: there were no Starburst pink chews in it .

