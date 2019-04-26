How long would you stand in line, in 28-degree heat, to get 80 per cent off a Saturdays NYC T-Shirt or a pair of A.P.C. sandals? If you answered ‘all morning’ then you’re probably reading this while waiting in the long queue trailing from Paddington Town Hall down to the Barracks entrance on Oxford Street. (👋 – good luck!)

The three-day Incu Warehouse Sale started at 9am today and shoppers leaving the sale around 11am told us they’d been waiting to get in since 8.30am – and happily so. Everyone leaving the building was loaded up with sale bags packed with boxes of shoes and clothing.

The Sydney store is known for stocking premium international brands like Acne, Comme des Garçons, Isabel Marant and Karen Walker, as well as Aussie labels Bassike, Double Rainbouu, Dress Up and Incu’s own brand. And so when they offer up to 80 per cent off on items that usually cost $500 they pull in the crowds.

If you’re heading to the Incu Warehouse Sale today, bring a hat/sun protection and prepare to fight the crowds once you get inside. The sale runs until 5pm today, then again on Saturday from 9am-5pm and Sunday from 10am-2pm. They’re accepting cash and card payments, but no refunds or exchanges – so choose wisely.

Why not plan a trip around these other top things to do this weekend.

If you love getting a good deal on fancy things, check out our cheap hacks for fine dining in Sydney.

Incu Warehouse Sale takes place at Paddington Town Hall, 249 Oxford St, Paddington 2021. Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 10am-2pm.