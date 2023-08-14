It's showtime! Beetlejuice the Musical is finally coming to Australia

The cult Broadway hit inspired by the kooky and creepy ghost from the classic film is heading Down Under

Attention lovers of the strange and unusual – this one's for you! This musical adaptation of a kooky cult classic is finally making its way Down Under, with the Broadway production of Beetlejuice the Musical set to premiere in Melbourne in April 2025.

The unnerving, green-haired and striped-suit wearing ghost that featured in the nightmares of '90s kids has been transported from screen to stage in the critically-acclaimed musical version with a serious cult following, which will hit the Regent Theatre in April 2025. As yet, there's no indication of a Sydney season, but we live in hope – and in the meantime, we're ready to book our plane tickets to fly to the other side (of the state border).

Based on Tim Burton’s classic and creepy '80s film, Beetlejuice follows the story of recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam Maitland, who call on a mischievous bio-exorcist ghost to help them rid their home of the pesky new family who moved in. When Beetlejuice is unleashed, gleeful havoc ensues. But the Maitlands don't expect to take a shine to the family's daughter Lydia Deetz, a teenager obsessed with the afterlife. Picture dancing footballer zombies, a giant worm, exorcisms and so much more weirdness, plus the super-catchy songs, rollicking, colourful dance numbers – and a giant stripey worm or two.

Photograph: Matthew Murphy

The show has already had smash-hit success on Broadway, gaining eight Tony award nominations and a dedicated fan base worldwide. The Australian premiere is a huge team effort from the Michael Cassel Group, Warner Bros Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions.

And prepare to feel even more proud – the musical’s original score is composed by Australia's own homegrown star, Eddie Perfect.

“While Beetlejuice began on stage in America, this show has a macabre sensibility and twisted humour that Australians will delight in,” says Perfect, who we remember as the loveable Mick from the hit drama Offspring. “I always hoped it would have a life here at some point and I am thrilled that moment has finally arrived. I can’t wait to share it with a home crowd for the first time.”

From what we know so far, the production looks like it will be a hoot-and-a-half, and we certainly can’t wait to go on this wild musical ride.

Tickets to Beetlejuice will be available in 2024, but you can sign up on the waitlist to be the first to know when they go on sale. In the meantime, we'll be thrashing the Broadway cast recording and gyrating along to the haunting calypso rhythms of 'Day-O'.

