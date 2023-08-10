This is how you can score cheap tickets for the blockbuster Broadway musical at the Sydney Lyric

The biggest ever Broadway blockbuster of all time is about to crash-land in Sydney with the sheer force of a house spat out by a tornado. You’ll be green with envy if you don’t get your hands on tickets to Wicked – but don’t worry if you’re light on cash, we have a handy hack for you.

Wicked has announced a $45 digital lottery for all performances at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from August 25, in association with TodayTix.

Get cheap $45 tickets for Wicked in Sydney

Entries for the digital lottery during the first week of performances are now open, and will close at 1pm AEST on Wednesday, August 16. Successful entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to Wicked at the exclusive price of $45. An additional entry to the lottery is available to participants who share it across social media.

The lottery will continue to run each week for the duration of the Sydney season, opening every Thursday at 12.01am AEST and closing the following Wednesday at 1pm AEST for the upcoming week’s performances.

How to enter the Wicked digital ticket lottery:

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store

Enter the digital Lottery for a chance to purchase up to two $45 tickets to Wicked

Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the lottery

The lottery opens every Thursday at 12.01am AEST and closes the following Wednesday at 1.00pm AEST

Winners will be informed each “Wicked Wednesday” for that week’s upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz set long before Dorothy dropped in, Wicked remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. It's won more than 100 major awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.

This sleek production with an all new Australian cast, featuring hot new stars in the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, will be defying gravity at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from August 25. Check out our behind the scenes video from the Wicked rehearsal room.

For more information on the Wicked $45 digital lottery, visit todaytix.com or download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

