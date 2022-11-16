JUST IN: A brand-new koala joey has arrived in Sydney

If you’re having a bad day, you’ve clicked on the right place. In fabulous news for marsupial lovers everywhere, the folks over at Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour have announced the incredibly cute arrival of a brand-new koala joey. Someone, ring the bells.

The seven-month old cuddlepot is incredibly fresh to the world, with the zoo saying that he has now officially emerged from his mum’s pouch, and is visible to the public after having made a single brief appearance for the first time a few weeks ago.

Yet to be given a name, this cutie is the new son of mum Scarlet and dad Pirra, with him expected to follow in the zoo's tradition and get a name that also starts with P, just like his dad.

It is said that the joey will cling to his mum for five months before beginning to branch out and start exploring solo, with him expected to grow fluffier, rounder and stronger as each day goes on.

With koalas being so consistently threatened in the wild, the arrival of a new joey is definitely cause for some serious celebration, and his emergence in the world is a lovely bit of news for the Australia's koala population as a whole.

As for us, we can’t wait to go check this fluffiness out for ourselves. Frankly, it's all a bit much.

