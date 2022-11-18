Sydney's king of first dates will call last drinks on November 26

In sad news for first dates everywhere, it's been announced that the Different Drummer, 19-year-old Glebe institution and all-round beloved local bar, will be closing its doors for good on November 26, 2022.

Sydneysiders from all over town love this tiny hole-in-the-wall on Glebe Point Road, known for its snug seating, cosy red lights, sweet tunes and jazzy atmosphere. The joint has been the backdrop for many blossoming Sydney romances, long nights of wine-fuelled chats and spontaneous dance parties for Sydney folk for almost two decades.

In a statement posted on their website (and the front door), owner David said that he had made the decision to call last drinks on Saturday, November 26 – the last day of their current lease.

He went on to say;

"It’s been an incredible journey, full of laughs and so many amazing memories that will always remain in my heart.

Glebe is such a warm, welcoming and incredibly diverse community, and to be a part of that for such a long time has been the greatest privilege.

A massive thank you to all of the regulars, partygoers and great people that we’ve met and entertained over the years.

A special thank you to all the amazing staff, past and present, who made the DD experience an excellent one, and our incredible maintenance guy for keeping the place in order.

To the DJs and musicians who made countless contributions to the atmosphere, we thank you.

Big shout out to our major suppliers, including Galluzzo’s Fruit and Veg (next door), ILG, Gateway, Bacchus Wines, PFD, Andrews Meats, among many, many others.

Until the end of November it’s business as usual, and we’d love to see you come and say g’day for a final salute.

Love

David"

Before November 26 comes around, we suggest popping down to the Different Drummer for a nostalgic night of wine, cocktails and cosy revelry.

It's true what they say. You don't know what you got till it's gone.

