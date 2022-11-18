Sydney
Josh Niland leans across an enormous mahi mahi fish
Photograph: Rob Palmer

Just in: Josh and Julie Niland will open a new restaurant early next year

In a fresh move for the seafood royalty, the new venue will hero vegetables as well as fish

Written by
Avril Treasure
In excellent news for lovers of creatures of the sea (and plants), it’s been announced that the king of seafood Josh Niland and his wife Julie are opening a new 60-seat restaurant and bar early next year.

Located on Sydney’s north shore in St Leonards, the restaurant will be called Petermen, in a nod to the 1400s when fishermen were known as Petermen, in the tradition of their patron, Saint Peter.

While the menu is still being finalised, we do know that it will showcase premium local produce, namely seafood (of course), and also excitingly, vegetables.

The chef and restaurateur is well regarded in Australia and around the world for being a pioneer for the fin-to-tail seafood movement that champions using the whole fish and not just the one fillet, with his work revolutionising the way we think about seafood.

As well as making sense economically and environmentally, Niland’s cooking is first-class (if you haven’t tried his yellowfin tuna cheeseburger, you haven’t lived). Plus, it allows him to continue to be creative in the kitchen and push the boundaries of what we can do with food, including making ice cream from the whites of fish eyes (we’re not kidding: we've eaten said fisheye ice-cream and can vouch that it's delicious).

This new opening will be the fifth string to the power couple's bow, with a Saint Peter Hotel already in the works to open in the later half of next year, joining the other reputable venues of Saint Peter, Fish Butchery and Charcoal Fish.

Petermen is set to open its doors early in February 2023, with reservations opening at the beginning of the new year.

If fisheye ice cream is anything to go on, we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

You can stay updated with all things Petermen on their website

Don't want to wait? Head to Saint Peter right now. 

