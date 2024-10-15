Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. An external shot of The Sydney Opera House
    Photograph: Supplied/SOH
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Sydney Opera House - top of the sails.
    Photograph: SOH/Hamilton Lund
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Sydney Opera House open day
    Photograph: SOH/Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Penn and Teller at the Sydney Opera House
    Photograph: SOH/Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. The Sydney Opera House with artwork projected onto it via light.
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /5
  • Theatre
  • Sydney

Sydney Opera House

Sydney's iconic performing arts venue is one of the most photographed (and controversial) buildings in the world

Book online
Alannah Le Cross
Written by Alannah Le Cross
Arts and Culture Editor, Time Out Sydney
Advertising

Time Out says

City icons that spark pride are a divisive topic for Sydneysiders. For example, Bondi Beach – Sydneysiders either rate it, or hate it. Same goes for the humble bin chicken – either glorious, or disgusting. But, there is one certified icon that bucks the trend: Sydney Opera HouseOur reader research confirms that essentially every Sydney dweller loves this UNESCO World Heritage Listed architectural masterpiece (whether they’ve been inside it or not). After all, it isn’t just one of the most famous buildings in Sydney, but one of the most famous buildings in the whole world. Just try not to pull out your phone for a pic as you’re walking past or cruising by on a ferry (we dare you).

Sandwiched between the Royal Botanic Garden and the water in Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House is our city's premier venue for classical and contemporary music, theatre, dance, high-end cabaret, and of course, opera. Holding true to its original ambitions as “The People’s House”, the Opera House also hosts various talks and workshops that explore interesting ideas.

Many have pondered the building’s design over the years, comparing it variously to shells, waves, and even a family of swans. Apparently it’s meant to be a big cloud. We'll always see it fondly as The Dishrack, though. If you don't feel like shelling out on a show or a tour, it's still free to sit on the steps for a quick lunch, and walk by the water and marvel at those 1,056,000 pearly, self-cleaning Swedish tiles.

As peaceful as it looks now, the beloved building had a controversial beginning. It was dreamed up by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, who beat out alternative designs for Sydney's Opera House to win an international design competition – but by the time the building was completed in 1973, Utzon had been fired, and he left the country in disgrace.

Where to eat and drink near Sydney Opera House

For the ultimate Opera House dining experience, book a pre-theatre dinner at Bennelong, the classy fine diner that resides under the sails. Or, in the Western Foyers you'll find Midden by Mark Olive, which utilises native ingredients to celebrate the famous chef's Indigenous heritage. Want to grab a waterside cocktail or a refreshing beer? Opera Bar combines beauty and convenience with idyllic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Also along the promenade, Opera Kitchen offers an eclectic market hall of options for nosh, spanning Italian to Japanese and good ol' fish and chips (and it's all a bit more affordable than the fancy restaurant, too). For more options, check out our list of the best restaurants and bars in Circular Quay.

Sydney Opera House tours

The Sydney Opera House offers a range of tours that invite you to look behind the curtain. With access into areas that are normally reserved for stars and their minders, the daily Backstage Tour will have you treading the boards of its illustrious stages, and sneaking into dressing rooms while you are regaled with the secrets and stories that go on behind the curtain. Or if you'd like to find out more about how the building was made, the Architectural Tour on Saturday mornings invites you to journey into the minds of the architects who designed the House. Find out more about the tours offered by the Sydney Opera House over here.

(Time Out tip: We’re also big fans of Sydney Architecture Walks, an indie tour group operated by working architects. They’ll take you on a deep dive into the surprising history and unhinged political hijinks behind the Opera House with the Utzon and the Sydney Opera House tour.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Look over here: 13 rare historic photos of the Sydney Opera House

Check out the 12 most beautiful buildings in Sydney

Want some drama? Here’s the best shows to see in Sydney this month

Details

Address
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Box office: Mon-Sat 9am-8.30pm; Sun two hours prior to performance (in person only)

What’s on

Sunset Boulevard

3 out of 5 stars

Your own private jet to take you around the world, perhaps to one of the many homes you own. A designer wardrobe and the latest technology to match. You spend your days being adored and your evenings at the hottest restaurants and clubs, where your every whim is catered to. These are the fantasies of stardom that most of us have indulged in at some point in our lives. Even knowing the heavy price many celebrities pay can’t tarnish the allure of such a heady dream.  Sunset Boulevard – now on at the Sydney Opera House after debuting at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in May this year – juxtaposes the idealism and dreams of youth against the mercenary nature of Hollywood, where people are used and discarded once they lose their value. In this new Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment production, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatrical score is deftly and beautifully handled by musical director Paul Christ and the Opera Australia orchestra; repetition of motifs is used to pull us back and forth between these two worlds. A chance meeting between struggling writer Joe Gillis (played by Tim Draxl) and forgotten silent film star Norma Desmond (Sarah Brightman) asks the question, “what happens when the spotlight fades?” Initially opportunistic, Joe quickly finds himself losing control of his life as he’s pulled further and further into Norma’s delusions and learns just how addictive fame can be.  The musical is a faithful adaptation of Billy Wilder’s iconic 1950 film, although this sometimes wo

  • Musicals

An Evening with Dolly Alderton

If you know a young woman who's an avid reader, chances are her eyes will light up at the mention of best-selling author Dolly Alderton. The British writer skyrocketed to popularity with her debut memoir-turned-TV show, Everything I Know About Love – a quasi-bible for those navigating life in the fraught 20s age demographic.  For the very first time, Alderton is headed Down Under for a tour of talks, off the back of her latest New York Times best-selling novel Good Material. She's heading to Sydney Opera House for two nights in November (November 5 and November 6) – bringing along her latest stories for Sydneysiders to enjoy. Not only is she a beloved author, but Alderton originally gained recognition for her Sunday Times 'Dear Dolly' advice column – and she'll incorporate her favourite anecdotes from this within her live show, as well as her own insightful musings on various aspects of life. Audiences will have a chance to ask questions of their own, too, so get brainstorming.  After her Sydney shows, Alderton will also make appearances in Melbourne on November 14 and Perth on November 10. Tickets for her talk at Sydney Opera House start at $79, and they're going fast. You can snap yours up over here.   RECOMMENDED READS:While you're there, these are the best restaurants in Circular Quay& Juliet: Is it the feminist reclamation that we were promised?

  • Talks and discussions

Crowded House 2024

Crowded House – the legendary Aussie (or was it Kiwi??) rock band – played an epic "farewell" tour more than two decades ago (in 1996), to more than 150,000 people on the steps of the equally legendary Sydney Opera House. This December, they're returning to the Opera House for three very special shows. Iconic.The band of Aussie rockers formed all the way back in 1985, and after releasing their self-titled debut album to global success, they went on to release a further seven albums. Their most recent album – Gravity Stairs – was released today (Friday, May 31), and they’re celebrating the release with a huge tour around Australia and New Zealand.  The multi-platinum selling rock band will take to the stage at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, December 4, Thursday, December 5 and Saturday, December 7 2024. The tour kicks off in Wellington on Saturday, November 9, and wraps up in Brisbane after a bunch of stops around the country and across the ditch. Tickets start from $163.10, you can grab yours over here. Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox. RECOMMENDED: Want fun now? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend Plus: These are the best live music venues in Sydney.

  • Rock and indie

Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern

If you’re a fan of Dungeons and Dragons – the world-famous roleplay game – you’ll want to mark your calendars: an interactive show inspired by the game is coming to Australia, and it’s making its Aussie debut at the Sydney Opera House this summer. Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern is playing from December 15, and presale tickets go live tomorrow. With a cast of just five actors and more than 30 playable characters, the ever-changing play brings audiences into a magical world where they play a key role in building the narrative.  Producer David Carpenter, director and designer Sarah Davis Reynolds and artistic director David Andrew Laws are responsible for bringing the tavern and the world of the Forgotten Realms to life, with the interactive show featuring 34 backgrounds, more than 40 custom character illustrations, 28 combat effects, 40 item cards and more than 300 individual pieces of content forming an endless amount of routes for the story to take.  “It’s safe to say, no one has done anything like Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern before – and we’re thrilled to be giving audiences the first chance to see it outside the US. This theatrical production captures the imagination, inviting everyone to join the adventure and interact with a new world from the moment they walk in the door.” Head of Contemporary Performance at Sydney Opera House, Ebony Bott said. The show is currently running off-Broadway in New York City, and will bring its fantasy fun to th

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.