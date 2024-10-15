City icons that spark pride are a divisive topic for Sydneysiders. For example, Bondi Beach – Sydneysiders either rate it, or hate it. Same goes for the humble bin chicken – either glorious, or disgusting. But, there is one certified icon that bucks the trend: Sydney Opera House. Our reader research confirms that essentially every Sydney dweller loves this UNESCO World Heritage Listed architectural masterpiece (whether they’ve been inside it or not). After all, it isn’t just one of the most famous buildings in Sydney, but one of the most famous buildings in the whole world. Just try not to pull out your phone for a pic as you’re walking past or cruising by on a ferry (we dare you).



Sandwiched between the Royal Botanic Garden and the water in Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House is our city's premier venue for classical and contemporary music, theatre, dance, high-end cabaret, and of course, opera. Holding true to its original ambitions as “The People’s House”, the Opera House also hosts various talks and workshops that explore interesting ideas.



Many have pondered the building’s design over the years, comparing it variously to shells, waves, and even a family of swans. Apparently it’s meant to be a big cloud. We'll always see it fondly as The Dishrack, though. If you don't feel like shelling out on a show or a tour, it's still free to sit on the steps for a quick lunch, and walk by the water and marvel at those 1,056,000 pearly, self-cleaning Swedish tiles.



As peaceful as it looks now, the beloved building had a controversial beginning. It was dreamed up by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, who beat out alternative designs for Sydney's Opera House to win an international design competition – but by the time the building was completed in 1973, Utzon had been fired, and he left the country in disgrace.

Where to eat and drink near Sydney Opera House

For the ultimate Opera House dining experience, book a pre-theatre dinner at Bennelong, the classy fine diner that resides under the sails. Or, in the Western Foyers you'll find Midden by Mark Olive, which utilises native ingredients to celebrate the famous chef's Indigenous heritage. Want to grab a waterside cocktail or a refreshing beer? Opera Bar combines beauty and convenience with idyllic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Also along the promenade, Opera Kitchen offers an eclectic market hall of options for nosh, spanning Italian to Japanese and good ol' fish and chips (and it's all a bit more affordable than the fancy restaurant, too). For more options, check out our list of the best restaurants and bars in Circular Quay.

Sydney Opera House tours

The Sydney Opera House offers a range of tours that invite you to look behind the curtain. With access into areas that are normally reserved for stars and their minders, the daily Backstage Tour will have you treading the boards of its illustrious stages, and sneaking into dressing rooms while you are regaled with the secrets and stories that go on behind the curtain. Or if you'd like to find out more about how the building was made, the Architectural Tour on Saturday mornings invites you to journey into the minds of the architects who designed the House. Find out more about the tours offered by the Sydney Opera House over here.

(Time Out tip: We’re also big fans of Sydney Architecture Walks, an indie tour group operated by working architects. They’ll take you on a deep dive into the surprising history and unhinged political hijinks behind the Opera House with the Utzon and the Sydney Opera House tour.)

