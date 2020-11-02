Legendary party art bar Freda's is closing this month

At this point we don't need to go into the reasons why 2020 can get in the sea, but to add to the litany of crimes on its rap-sheet we can now add the loss of one of the city's most reliable party spots, Freda's. The warehouse small bar and performance space always had something on the books, be it Italian disco nights or emerging artists showcases. For the last nine years it's also been first and last port of call for city workers from the ABC, the inner city Universities and Tafe, not to mention anyone whose commute took them through Central.

The venue was a playground for the city's top DJ talent, performance artists, party collectives and Vivid offshoots. It also was one of the first venues to receive an extended license as the lock-out laws began to roll back. Sadly, after nine years in the dancing game, they're closing the doors on Saturday 21 November.

However, in true Freda fashion, they're going out in style with three weeks of solid party vibes called 'Festival of Freda’s’. You can expect a rerun of their favourite nights like Rimbombo, Gauci, Heavenly, Vibe Positive, Pelvis, and the Freda’s House Band. Yes, they'll be ticketed events and you know the capacity is limited so if you want to throw shapes one last time on the Chippendale dance floor, keep an eye on the website and social channels.

