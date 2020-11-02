SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People ordering drinks at Freda's bar
Photograph: Imogen Grist

Legendary party art bar Freda's is closing this month

But it's going out with a bang

By
Emily Lloyd-Tait
Advertising

At this point we don't need to go into the reasons why 2020 can get in the sea, but to add to the litany of crimes on its rap-sheet we can now add the loss of one of the city's most reliable party spots, Freda's. The warehouse small bar and performance space always had something on the books, be it Italian disco nights or emerging artists showcases. For the last nine years it's also been first and last port of call for city workers from the ABC, the inner city Universities and Tafe, not to mention anyone whose commute took them through Central.

The venue was a playground for the city's top DJ talent, performance artists, party collectives and Vivid offshoots. It also was one of the first venues to receive an extended license as the lock-out laws began to roll back. Sadly, after nine years in the dancing game, they're closing the doors on Saturday 21 November.

However, in true Freda fashion, they're going out in style with three weeks of solid party vibes called 'Festival of Freda’s’. You can expect a rerun of their favourite nights like Rimbombo, Gauci, Heavenly, Vibe Positive, Pelvis, and the Freda’s House Band. Yes, they'll be ticketed events and you know the capacity is limited so if you want to throw shapes one last time on the Chippendale dance floor, keep an eye on the website and social channels.

Don't miss out. Here are the 50 things to do in Sydney at least once in your life.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.