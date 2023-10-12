If you get a kick out of colourful plastic bricks, you’ll be stoked to hear that a super-sized Lego playground has popped up at Pitt Street Mall for three days only. You can relive the golden days of your youth with a colossal game of tic-tac-toe, a hopscotch court that stretches far down the mall, and a vibrant football pitch.

We have the brick-building masterminds at Lego to thank for this pop-up in honour of "World Play Day", which is taking over Pitt Street Mall on Friday, October 13, from 8am-8pm; and Saturday, October 14, from 8.30am-7pm.

Photograph: Supplied

Give your iPad the day off and head down to ‘Play Street Mall’ to enjoy all the nostalgic games of your childhood like naughts and crosses, hopscotch and even a see-saw. Grab your friends or bring your little Lego fans along to see who can net the most goals on the life-sized Lego football pitch, then pose for some pics next to the larger-than-life Lego ducks and figurines.

Since humble beginnings in a quaint Danish town in 1931, these tiny plastic bricks are bigger than ever, for adults and kids alike. If you're not a Lego superfan yourself, you definitely know one.

Don’t fret if you can’t make it down on October 13 or 14, as Sydney will soon be home to the world’s biggest-ever Lego store. The 900-square-metre landmark store will be arriving in Sydney Arcade (overlooking Pitt Street Mall) soon. While the grand opening date remains a mystery, our fingers are crossed that it will be here in time for the next World Play Day.

