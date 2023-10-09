Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New IMAX Sydney render
New IMAX Sydney | Photography: Supplied

IMAX reopens on October 11 with the third largest movie screen in the world

This is a pretty big deal – Sydney's larger-than-life cinema will host a blockbuster opening week

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Advertising

The big screen is back – and it's had a larger-than-life makeover. After a slow and steady seven years, Sydney's super-sized cinema will reopen on Wednesday, October 11, in its original IMAX location in Darling Harbour. Tickets are already on sale for its mega opening week, which will host a cinematic feast of classics including Top Gun: Maverick, Barbie and Avatar: The Way of Water, along with the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Friday, October 13, for all you Swifties out there.

When we say this is blockbuster news, we mean it. IMAX Sydney’s new movie screen will become the third largest in the world, spanning a staggering 693 square metres. It may be a tad smaller than the theatre’s original 1056 square metre screen, but trust us, it's still very large.

While most cinemas rely on digital projectors, IMAX Sydney is going all out with a state-of-the-art 4K laser projection system. This means that the screen will practically pop with brighter images, more vivid colours and crystal-clear resolution. Plus, the sparkly new cinema will boast an impressive 12-channel sound system, meaning you will be able to feel the action run through your bones. 

Audiences can kick back and watch the magic unfold in one of the 430 spacious seats, with the option to upgrade to a full recliner, cosy couples recliner, or private pod for parties of four. Who could forget the good old candy bar too? IMAX is pulling out all the stops with a marketplace of all your favourite cinema snacks, and it’s bound to make all your childhood dreams come true. 

In the coming months, IMAX will host larger-than-life screenings of Disney’s The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird & SnakesNapoleon and more. Standard tickets for feature sessions start from $38 for adults (which is only a minor jump from the $35 ticket price back in 2016) and $29 for concessions. Why not make a night of it and book a stay at the sparkly new W Sydney hotel, which will open in the same 30-storey Ribbon building on Thursday, October 12.

Book your tickets for opening week at IMAX Darling Harbour here.

Recommended:

West End hit The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is hitting limited Sydney cinemas this month

Here’s a way to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for just $19.89

The Rolling Stones are releasing a new album for the first time in 2 decades – ft. collabs with Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga

A huge exhibition of 150 Banksy works is now on in Australia

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.