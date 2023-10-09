The big screen is back – and it's had a larger-than-life makeover. After a slow and steady seven years, Sydney's super-sized cinema will reopen on Wednesday, October 11, in its original IMAX location in Darling Harbour. Tickets are already on sale for its mega opening week, which will host a cinematic feast of classics including Top Gun: Maverick, Barbie and Avatar: The Way of Water, along with the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Friday, October 13, for all you Swifties out there.

When we say this is blockbuster news, we mean it. IMAX Sydney’s new movie screen will become the third largest in the world, spanning a staggering 693 square metres. It may be a tad smaller than the theatre’s original 1056 square metre screen, but trust us, it's still very large.

While most cinemas rely on digital projectors, IMAX Sydney is going all out with a state-of-the-art 4K laser projection system. This means that the screen will practically pop with brighter images, more vivid colours and crystal-clear resolution. Plus, the sparkly new cinema will boast an impressive 12-channel sound system, meaning you will be able to feel the action run through your bones.

Audiences can kick back and watch the magic unfold in one of the 430 spacious seats, with the option to upgrade to a full recliner, cosy couples recliner, or private pod for parties of four. Who could forget the good old candy bar too? IMAX is pulling out all the stops with a marketplace of all your favourite cinema snacks, and it’s bound to make all your childhood dreams come true.

In the coming months, IMAX will host larger-than-life screenings of Disney’s The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, Napoleon and more. Standard tickets for feature sessions start from $38 for adults (which is only a minor jump from the $35 ticket price back in 2016) and $29 for concessions. Why not make a night of it and book a stay at the sparkly new W Sydney hotel, which will open in the same 30-storey Ribbon building on Thursday, October 12.

Book your tickets for opening week at IMAX Darling Harbour here.

