Lego lords, rejoice. The world’s biggest ever Lego store (truly, the largest on Earth) is opening in Sydney this year and this is obviously a very huge deal.

It was announced today that a 900 square metre landmark store will be arriving in Sydney Arcade (overlooking Pitt Street Mall), and we’ve been told that this brick haven is going to be pretty bloody good.

Sydney’s very own Lego paradise will be chock ‘a block with immersive experiences, interactive displays and a whole lot of brand-new experiences that haven’t yet been seen anywhere else on the planet. The store will be full of large format bricks, towering fixtures and a whole lot of local Sydney and Australiana vibes, marking this Lego world as one that is distinctly Down Under. There’ll also be giant 3D models built by Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught, the only Lego Certified Professional in the Southern Hemisphere – so, you know it’s going to be quality.

Supplied: Lego Sydney

Sydneysiders can expect to build a tiny Lego version of themselves at Australia’s first Lego Minifigure Factory, get hands on at an enormous Pick and Build wall, and play up a storm at a huge (and free) on-site Lego wall and play area. Plus, a legion of ‘Brick Specialists’ will be on the ground everyday, ready to help you discover your dream Lego set.

The grand opening date for this wonderland is yet to be announced, but we’re told that we’ll all know soon. We will of course keep you posted.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait.

RECOMMENDED: