In the Beforetimes, a cocktail, some fancy wine and French food to match at Hubert got you three out of four on the "perfect evening" scorecard. You could scoop up all four with the addition of live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays, when the live house band played golden age classics from the Mr Creosote stage. Now, live music is back at Hubert, and this time there's more of it, with Calvin Welch playing four nights a week, Mondays through to Thursdays, for the three dinner sittings.

There are also new menu additions, including a crab seasoned with Espelette peppers, a tenderloin steak Chateaubriand, a seafood plate and gnocchi. Plus, that famous chicken fricassée with bread sauce is still on the menu. People are naturally being a little cautious with their outings at present, so when you do score a booking and dress up you might want to really commit to a night of finery by pre-ordering an outrageously aristocratic dish of lobster with butter sauce and a one-kilo beef eye fillet.

Lunches are also back on the cards on Thursdays and Fridays for city workers. Reserve a table by emailing reservations@restauranthubert.com or visiting the Hubert website.





