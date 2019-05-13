Longrain, Sydney's long-serving fancy Thai diner, is closing

Sydney's dining scene was a very different beast in 1999, so it's a testament to the quality of their offering that Surry Hills' high-end Thai diner, Longrain, has been flash frying whole fish for a full 20 years on the coveted corner on Commonwealth Street.

But after an amazingly long run (restaurant years are like dog years), Sam Christie's original Sydney restaurant is closing its doors, with the last service slated for Sun Jun 30. There are plans at this stage to possibly relocate a new venue, but until then, Longrain Melbourne and Tokyo will be carrying the torch for the modern Thai cooking that made the original restaurant a Sydney fixture for two decades.

