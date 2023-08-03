Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An Array of delicious dishes at Porkfat
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

The best Thai restaurants in Sydney

For fire and spice and sour soups that'll cure what ails you

Avril Treasure
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Avril Treasure
Advertising

In Sydney, there’s good Thai and there’s great Thai, and we’re all about the latter. From the best deep-fried snapper to the finest pad Thai outside of Chang Mai, here’s our list of the best places to get your Sydney-Samui on in town.

Craving carbs? Try one of Sydney's best Italian restaurants.

After a Greek feast? Check out Sydney's top Greek eateries

RECOMMENDED: The absolute best restaurants in Sydney

Best Thai restaurants

Porkfat
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

Porkfat

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Haymarket

Chef Narin 'Jack' Kulasai and Tanya Boon opened Porkfat on Ultimo Road in Haymarket in late 2022. As the name suggests, Kulasai chooses to use pork fat to cook with, as opposed to other commercial cooking oils, and there’s only one item on the menu that doesn’t use it (sorry, veggos). We love everything about this place. From the fiery and authentic flavours that result in deeply comforting dishes, to the fact that it's BYO, and the outstanding service. There's no doubt about it: Porkfat may very well be Sydney’s best Thai restaurant. Do yourself a favour and make a booking. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Viand
Photograph: Supplied

Viand

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Woolloomooloo

One of Sydney's most talented chefs, Annita Potter (Long Chim) has taken her wealth of knowledge and knack for Thai flavour and opened up Viand, an exhilarating restaurant in Woolloomooloo. Roughly translated to "an assortment of dishes" in Thai, Potter has gone to great lengths to ensure the fit-out reflects the vibrant, ecclectic and welcoming spirit of Thai cuisine and culture. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Spice I Am
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Spice I Am

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Omelette in a sour Thai soup does not sound like it should work, but, goddamn, if it isn’t a delicious revelation at number 79 on Spice I Am’s famously lengthy menu. At 82 items long, those A3, double-sided, laminated menus have been keeping flavour fossickers on their toes for nearly two decades. Spice I Am are legends of Sydney’s Thai food scene, and may they keep us full for many years to come. 

Read more
Long Chim
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Long Chim

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Sydney

A meal at Long Chim is a symphony of flavours and textures and Thompson is your culinary conductor. You get those bright, high notes from a red curry skate wings and proper sweet chilli fish with crisp, dried skin, but more soothing tempered tones from dishes like the stir-fried tangle of watercress that is savoury, salty and complex, or the duck fried rice that is rich and comforting.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Chat Thai
Photograph: Katje Ford

Chat Thai

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  • price 1 of 4

Chat Thai is as much a part of Sydney’s food scene as Bills’ and his pancakes are. With an empire spanning five restaurants including two in the CBD, Circular Quay, Manly, Neutral Bay and Chatswood, Chat Thai has gained legions of fans for its authentic and tasty Thai food – (that, albeit does play on the sweet side of things). But we don’t care. With those prices, and the fact that service is consistent and swift, we’ll keep coming back for more.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Boon Cafe at Jarern Chai

Boon Cafe at Jarern Chai

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Boon Café in Haymarket is from the folks behind Sydney's indefatigable (and consistently excellent) food chain, Chat Thai, and is one-third styled-up city café, one-third restaurant and one-third Thai supermarket. The menu is overwhelmingly long, but thankfully there are lots of pictures, which make it easier to choose.

Read more
Advertising
Chin Chin
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Chin Chin

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Chin Chin may no longer be the new hot thing on the scene, but when you’re after flavour-packed Southeast Asian food and a fun time, this Surry Hills joint is still a strong contender. Not sure what to order? The set menu is always reliable, and comes with all the hits. The restaurant is fast-paced and at times frantic, so it’s not the place to go if you’re looking for a low-key spot. Though, the fact that this stalwart still heaves proves that for the right occasion, Chin Chin still slaps.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Khao Pla
Anna Kucera

Khao Pla

  • Restaurants
  • Chatswood
There’s a bit of a theme going on at Khao Pla: spicy, innovative takes on classic Thai dishes paired with a whole lot of '90s hip hop. There’s nothing quite like eating deep-fried cubes of light, fluffy tofu tossed in spiced salt with Nas’ Illmatic playing in the background, chased with a delicate, airy fish mousse full on with kaffir lime and a serve of 'Regulate' by Warren G.
Read more
Book online
Advertising
Moon Restaurant
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Moon Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Darlinghurst

This Thai restaurant looks like a European wine bar. Elegant restraint is the design brief here, in the former Onde building opposite the original Darlo Bills, but the bar sends the clearest message about the intentions of this upscale riff on Thai dining. Come for innovative, generous and importantly, delicious food. 

Read more
Dodee Paidang
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Dodee Paidang

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Haymarket

This ever popular Haymarket eatery has become legendary with chefs and Thai locals alike for for its lava hot noodles and soups. It's the original hot spot from Somporn Phosri, who's gone on to expand the chain to Chatswood, Melbourne and Bondi Junction. The main event is the signature tom yum noodle, coming in a clean, sweetly porky, hot-and-sour broth hit with generous spoonfuls of fried garlic and topped with crispy wonton strips.

Read more
Advertising
Home Thai

Home Thai

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

The menu here is easy to penetrate: start with crisp hunks of pork belly with greens, or super hot-and-sour prawn soup. Move on to some soft, glutenous dumplings filled with fine shreds of garlic chives, or some grilled Isaan-style sausage, packed with chilli and served with peanuts, raw ginger and dried chillies.

Read more
Caysorn Thai
Credit: Daniel Boud

Caysorn Thai

  • Restaurants
  • Ultimo

Caysorn specialises in southern Thai cuisine – a part of the world known for its heat. Kanom jeen – a vermicelli-like noodle traditionally made with pounded fermented rice – is offered in several versions. But the house special is kanom jeen tai pla: noodles sauced with a dark, complex salted fish curry that seethes with chilli.

Read more
Advertising
Yok Yor

Yok Yor

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Among the selection of snacky-type things at Yok Yor, there's not merely salt-and-pepper squid, but a whole S-and-P menu covering tofu, squid, prawns and soft-shell crab. Among the more interesting smaller things are the tod mun, the traditional fish cakes leavened with a healthy addition of minced pork.

Read more
Bangkok Bites

Bangkok Bites

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

When you walk into this Hall Street staple you can instantly smell fragrant Thai basil and hear the sounds of woks clanging. They do seriously big serves (one serve will satisfy two) of grilled meats, super rich curries and wok-fried favourites. You'll also find a whole page of the menu devoted to duck (try the boneless roasted 'Lucky' duck) and lamb (the massaman uses whole lamb shanks) alongside plenty of vego dishes.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.