Chef Narin 'Jack' Kulasai and Tanya Boon opened Porkfat on Ultimo Road in Haymarket in late 2022. As the name suggests, Kulasai chooses to use pork fat to cook with, as opposed to other commercial cooking oils, and there’s only one item on the menu that doesn’t use it (sorry, veggos). We love everything about this place. From the fiery and authentic flavours that result in deeply comforting dishes, to the fact that it's BYO, and the outstanding service. There's no doubt about it: Porkfat may very well be Sydney’s best Thai restaurant. Do yourself a favour and make a booking.