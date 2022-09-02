Sydney
Confit trout
Photograph: Supplied

Longstanding Sydney fine-diner Tetsuya's is closing down

But this isn't the end for chef Tetsuya Wakuda

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Legendary and longstanding Sydney fine-diner Tetsuya's is closing in August 2023, according to a post on the restaurant's Instagram. The statement explains that the current Kent Street location, a stunning Japanese-styled Federation-era house in the CBD, is slated for redevelopment.

The team have said that they will be on the hunt for a new site after it bids farewell to the CBD headquarters, where Tetsuya's moved to in 2000 after a stint in Rozelle since 1989. For decades now, Tetsuya's has been synonymous with fine-dining not just on Aussie shores but across the world, consistently recognised for beautiful execution of excellent produce and flavour.

While this redevelopment may be a setback on the Sydney front, it doesn't appear to be slowing the Japanese-born, French-trained chef down. In June 2022, chef Tetsuya Wakuda opened an omakase-style eight seater in Las Vegas, as well as a restaurant in Singapore, with plans to expand globally.

Want to stay up to date with all things Sydney gastronomy? Check out the best new restaurants in town here.

Latest news

