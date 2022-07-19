Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Louis Tomlinson poses with his fingers interlaced together in a zoomed in head shot portrait
Photograph: Supplied

Louis Tomlinson has just arrived in Australia and is performing in Sydney this weekend

Sprint now to snag last minute tickets to see the former One Direction heartthrob in the flesh

Written by Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Louis Tomlinson, former One Direction heartthrob and now, solo Britpop artist has just landed in Australia for the first time in two years, ready to perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Tomlinson rose to international superstardom for his role in One Direction in the 2010s, selling over 100 million records. He has since released a plethora of solo tracks, culminating in his 2020 debut solo album ‘Walls’. After his 2020 world tour was cancelled (due to all the unpleasantness of the last two years), Aussie fans weren’t sure when they would get the chance to see him again. 

Now, they have an answer to that burning question.

Singer Louis Tomlinson is swarmed by a rushing crowd while singing on stage
Photograph: Supplied

From July 19 to July 29, Tomlinson will be hop, skip and jumpin’ across the nation, taking to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Although it looks like the Friday performance is currently sold out, there are still tickets available to the Saturday, July 23 edition. 

So, if you’re keen on sighting this Britpop icon/classic boyband royalty in the flesh, run (and don’t walk) to snag yourself a last minute ticket right here.  

Keen for more live gigs? Check out our roundup of all the best ones happening in Sydney right now.

  • Maya Skidmore Lifestyle Writer

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.