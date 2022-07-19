Sprint now to snag last minute tickets to see the former One Direction heartthrob in the flesh

Louis Tomlinson, former One Direction heartthrob and now, solo Britpop artist has just landed in Australia for the first time in two years, ready to perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Tomlinson rose to international superstardom for his role in One Direction in the 2010s, selling over 100 million records. He has since released a plethora of solo tracks, culminating in his 2020 debut solo album ‘Walls’. After his 2020 world tour was cancelled (due to all the unpleasantness of the last two years), Aussie fans weren’t sure when they would get the chance to see him again.

Now, they have an answer to that burning question.

From July 19 to July 29, Tomlinson will be hop, skip and jumpin’ across the nation, taking to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Although it looks like the Friday performance is currently sold out, there are still tickets available to the Saturday, July 23 edition.

So, if you’re keen on sighting this Britpop icon/classic boyband royalty in the flesh, run (and don’t walk) to snag yourself a last minute ticket right here.

