Lox in a Box is collaborating with LP's Quality Meats for a meaty, smokey new bagel

After the release of their much-loved Southern-fried haloumi bagel, Bondi’s hole-in-the-wall joint Lox in a Box is announcing a new collaboration with Chippendale's LP’s Quality Meats.

What's on the agenda this time, you ask? The Cheeky Reuben is a meaty, smokey combination of smoked beef cheeks, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and LP’s spicy Russian dressing, all stuffed between two halves of Lox's pillowy bagels. You've got until the end of September to get your hands on one, for $18.



The smoked beef at the heart of the Cheeky Reuben also pops up in a special Father's Day hamper, available for order until today (Friday, September 4) with pickup on Father’s Day (Sunday, September 6). For $150, you'll get all the provisions your dad loves for a Sunday spread. The Dad's Hot Box includes six bagels, pastrami, LP's spicy Russian dressing, pickles, house lox (a fillet of brined salmon), schmear, tomatoes, onions, capers, potato salad and a four-pack of non-alcoholic Heaps Normal beer.



Order at Lox in a Box – or pop in-store to grab your Cheeky Reuben.

