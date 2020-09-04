Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Lox in a Box is collaborating with LP's Quality Meats for a meaty, smokey new bagel
Hand holding bagel
Photograph: Supplied/Lox in a Box

Lox in a Box is collaborating with LP's Quality Meats for a meaty, smokey new bagel

The Cheeky Reuben will be available until the end of September

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Friday September 4 2020, 11:52am
Advertising

After the release of their much-loved Southern-fried haloumi bagelBondi’s hole-in-the-wall joint Lox in a Box is announcing a new collaboration with Chippendale's LP’s Quality Meats.

What's on the agenda this time, you ask? The Cheeky Reuben is a meaty, smokey combination of smoked beef cheeks, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and LP’s spicy Russian dressing, all stuffed between two halves of Lox's pillowy bagels. You've got until the end of September to get your hands on one, for $18. 

The smoked beef at the heart of the Cheeky Reuben also pops up in a special Father's Day hamper, available for order until today (Friday, September 4) with pickup on Father’s Day (Sunday, September 6). For $150, you'll get all the provisions your dad loves for a Sunday spread. The Dad's Hot Box includes six bagels, pastrami, LP's spicy Russian dressing, pickles, house lox (a fillet of brined salmon), schmear, tomatoes, onions, capers, potato salad and a four-pack of non-alcoholic Heaps Normal beer.

Order at Lox in a Box – or pop in-store to grab your Cheeky Reuben.  

Want more? Here are the best things to do this weekend

 

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising