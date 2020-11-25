SydneyChange city
Luna Park
Photograph: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Luna Park is getting a $30 million upgrade, including a bunch of new rides

Those grinning chops will soon have even more to smile about

By
Maxim Boon
With its trademark grinning gates, grand Ferris wheel and twinkling lights, Sydney’s OG amusement park can be considered as much an icon of Sydney Harbour as the Opera House and Coathanger. But with the arrival of the new cutting-edge Entertainment Park in Sydney’s west, plus Australia’s growing collection of coaster-filled theme parks further afield, Luna Park’s more traditional amusements could leave some thrill-seekers wanting more.

To ensure it keeps pace with an increasingly competitive amusement market, Luna Park has announced one of the most ambitious upgrade projects in its 85-year history. The park will receive $30 million of improvements and new installations to turn it into “a world-class amusement venue fit for the 21st century".

Luna Park will be getting a total of nine totally new, state-of-the-art adult rides, and existing attractions will also be significantly upgraded to meet the higher expectations of today’s consumers. There will also be a particular focus on children’s rides, with six new attractions including a baby coaster and the ‘Big Dipper’ – the first ‘inline seating launch’ roller coaster of its kind in the world – aimed at attracting families.

Getting the plans just right has been one of the major challenges facing Luna Park, as strict noise and light regulations relating to the park’s proximity to residential areas have to be observed. But with all these potential hurdles crossed and all compliances satisfied, Luna Park’s transformation has been given the green light to go ahead. A date for the completion of the upgrades is yet to be announced.

