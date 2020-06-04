Mary’s new rooftop venue on top of the Lansdowne Hotel opens today

Trust the attitude- and expletive-laden crew at Mary’s to launch an outdoor venue at the start of winter in the middle of a lockdown. And although the action might seem on brand with Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham’s zero-fucks demeanour, there is actually a method behind the apparent madness. Mary’s on Top was originally slated to open in spring, on the rooftop of the Lansdowne Hotel, the beloved music venue which the Mary’s crew resuscitated in 2017. But it was brought forward to provide employment for staff that have been stood down due to the Lansdowne’s ongoing COVID-related closure.

Mary’s isn’t just looking out for staff. It’s also helping out customers by offering 30 per cent off all eat-in and takeaway food across its various locations, from now until June 10. “This is about celebrating what we have to share with a world sorely in need of a good time,” says Smyth in a statement. “We have a lot of sun in Sydney, we have a fucking rooftop, and we have the best fucking burgers in the world. Put them together with some beer or a bottle of vino, and we aren’t solving the crisis – but we might just stick a smile on some our staff and our punters at the same time.”

The menu at Mary’s on Top includes the signature burgers, fried chook, and mash n gravy, as well as vegan iterations of all those cult favourites. Entry is via a stairwell on Knox Street until the Lansdowne reopens. Because the venue’s operation is subject to cooperative weather, it’s worth checking Instagram before visiting to ensure that it’s open. Or just say fuck it and show up. That’s probably what the Mary’s guys would do.

Mary’s on Top is open Thu-Sun from noon-10pm, weather-permitting; 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale, NSW 2008; marys69.com.

