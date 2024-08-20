We don't think it's a stretch to call Jamie Oliver the world's most well-known chef – he's touched hearts and palates for a quarter of a century now... Yep, believe it or not, it's been 25 years since The Naked Chef made its debut on TV. If you're a fan of his – or of fuss-free, healthy cooking – mark your calendars, because he's heading to Sydney this November. After launching his new book Simply Jamie: Fast & Simple Food (set to hit shelves in September), he'll be speaking in Sydney for one night only – at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre on Saturday, November 9. Yep, the J-Man is taking it to Rooty Hill.

At this event, Jamie Oliver: The Joy of Cooking, he'll dive into the inspiration behind his new cookbook, Simply Jamie – which, as the name suggests, is all about making cooking accessible and enjoyable, especially for those of us who are time-poor. He says that most of the recipes in this new book can be whipped up in under 20 minutes and require just a handful of ingredients. We like the sound of that.

As Jamie himself puts it, “I profoundly believe that the power of food has a primal place in our homes, that binds us to the best bits of life. Right now, it seems that time is our most valuable currency. Whatever your skill level, if you’re restricted on time then you need to be smart with how you approach mealtimes. I hope that the recipes in this cookbook will inspire you to find ways to get into the kitchen, and enjoy it.”

He won't just talk about recipes – Jamie promises to take a deep-dive into his extensive career, from his early days on TV and his life as a restaurateur to his passion to transform school lunches and his life as a dad. His wife Jools and he share five children, which means he knows a thing or two about balancing work and family life, and how food brings them together.

This exclusive evening will also give you an opportunity to ask Jamie your burning foodie questions – your chance to meet the man himself. Lovely jubbly!

Jamie Oliver: The Joy of Cooking is taking place on Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7.30pm). Check out ticket info over here – a pre-sale starts tomorrow (Wed, Aug 21) and you can sign up for it now.

