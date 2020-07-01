Messina and Fireshop have collaborated to bring you a Gaytime-inspired gelato

There have been some strange collaborations to come out of lockdown, but the teaming up of Surry Hills' wood-fuelled restaurant Firedoor and gelato artisans Messina is the gift that keeps on giving.

After lockdown restrictions came into effect, Firedoor's Lennox Hastie pivoted towards Fireshop, an online marketplace selling "almost-ready" meals, gourmet ingredients and pantry essentials. In recent weeks, he's teamed up with Messina to also make some delectable gelato combinations. The duo have been experimental with flavours, coming out with creations like the 'Elisabetta' (smoked milk gelato with dulche de leche, Cudgegong Valley olive oil and sea salt), a dulce de leche with beef fat, as well as a limited edition truffle-based gelato.



This week, however, they've hit us with a real crowd-pleaser: a Golden Gaytime inspired gelato, with layers of smoked milk and caramel gelato topped with crumbled, toasted chocolate sablée, a rich shortcrust pastry ($19.95). Next week? You didn't hear it here, but rumour has it that it's reminiscent of a children's party favourite, dotted with rainbow sprinkles on a luscious, buttery base...

Order online from Fireshop to pick-up the limited-edition Firedoor Gaytime gelato at the Surry Hills shopfront from Friday, July 3, between 1-3pm.

So, you've got a sweet tooth. Check out the new Kit Kat store in Sydney when it opens next week.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story