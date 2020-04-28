This legendary Surry Hills restaurant has launched an online shop

Admit it: you never dreamed you’d be putting the finishing touches on dishes from the likes of Mr Wong and Yellow in your own kitchen. And the thought of cooking housemade pasta from Ragazzi or utilising the same produce as some of the best restaurants in Sydney probably never crossed your mind. But, alas, here we are – and there’s now another top-tier eatery offering killer staples and ready-made meals you can add to your newfangled shopping list.

Firedoor, Lennox Hastie’s epic flame-powered Surry Hills restaurant, has announced the launch of Fireshop – a new online marketplace featuring “almost-ready” dishes, fresh produce, dry goods and pantry essentials curated by the chef and his team. Die-hard fans will recognise dishes like Goolwa pippies in XO sauce with karkalla and Murray cod in pil-pil, but there are new additions, too, like kangaroo sausages with bush-tomato sauce, as well as sides like a smoked potato salad with horseradish and dill. And of course, no meal could possibly be complete without a loaf of Pioik’s sourdough bread and the restaurant’s housemade smoked butter.

In addition, you can stock up on Messina’s Jersey milk, free-range eggs from the Southern Highlands, Cudgegong Valley olive oil and choice anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea. If you’re looking to lift your grill game, there’s a range of woods that Hastie uses at the restaurant, which you can use to smoke or barbecue your own meat at home – or better yet, the 600-gram grass-fed, dry-aged O’Connor club steak for two. Jars of housemade sauces like salsa verde are also on offer, and you can top it all off with a roll of white chocolate and native fruit cookie dough because nothing captures the zeitgeist quite like a little DIY baking.

For now, orders must be placed by Tuesday afternoon for Friday pick-up at the restaurant, where you’ll be able to browse a selection of wines from the stellar list – just in time for that end-of-week knock-off.

For more information on Fireshop, or to place an order, click here.