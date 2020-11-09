SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christmas trife
Photograph: Supplied/Messina

Messina has released a festive, Rocky Road-inspired Christmas trifle

For the dessert coma you deserve this December

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

In honour of the rockiest of roads that was 2020, the dessert-masters at Gelato Messina are bringing back their annual Christmas Coma trifle: but this time, it's inspired by the classic marshmallow-and-jelly-packed chocolate dessert. A layered melange of gelato flavours (that's zesty Cherry Flummery, a chunky Rocky Road Crunch, followed by the light and nutty Coconut Chiboust, and rounded out with decadence in the form of Chocolate Mud Cake and Milk Chocolate) are topped with caramelised peanuts, marshmallow bites and and glace cherries. You'll also get an accompanying one litre bottle of Messina brandy custard in a very chic Messina-branded cooler bag, to devour at your own risk. 

The multi-layered confection is set to serve around 20-30 people – depending on how restrictions are going come late December, you could be dishing out extremely generous portions. Oh and in case you had room for more dessert, Messina has teamed up with Sonoma Bakery this year to throw in a riff on the Italian Christmas dessert classic: a dulce de leche-flavoured sourdough panettone, stuffed with spices, nuts and each taking a whopping 36 hours to make.

The whole shebang (trifle, panettone, custard and branded cooler) will set you back $200. Sign up for the pre-sale here (you'll be sent a link to purchase 24 hours before the trifles drop) and pick your festive package up from Gelato Messina at Rosebery, Bondi, Darlinghurst, Miranda, Parramatta, the Tramsheds or Penrith.

Want more? Here's Black Star Pastry's new take on campfire s'mores.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.