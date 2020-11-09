Messina has released a festive, Rocky Road-inspired Christmas trifle

In honour of the rockiest of roads that was 2020, the dessert-masters at Gelato Messina are bringing back their annual Christmas Coma trifle: but this time, it's inspired by the classic marshmallow-and-jelly-packed chocolate dessert. A layered melange of gelato flavours (that's zesty Cherry Flummery, a chunky Rocky Road Crunch, followed by the light and nutty Coconut Chiboust, and rounded out with decadence in the form of Chocolate Mud Cake and Milk Chocolate) are topped with caramelised peanuts, marshmallow bites and and glace cherries. You'll also get an accompanying one litre bottle of Messina brandy custard in a very chic Messina-branded cooler bag, to devour at your own risk.

The multi-layered confection is set to serve around 20-30 people – depending on how restrictions are going come late December, you could be dishing out extremely generous portions. Oh and in case you had room for more dessert, Messina has teamed up with Sonoma Bakery this year to throw in a riff on the Italian Christmas dessert classic: a dulce de leche-flavoured sourdough panettone, stuffed with spices, nuts and each taking a whopping 36 hours to make.

The whole shebang (trifle, panettone, custard and branded cooler) will set you back $200. Sign up for the pre-sale here (you'll be sent a link to purchase 24 hours before the trifles drop) and pick your festive package up from Gelato Messina at Rosebery, Bondi, Darlinghurst, Miranda, Parramatta, the Tramsheds or Penrith.

Want more? Here's Black Star Pastry's new take on campfire s'mores.