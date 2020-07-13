Messina has released a new bake-at-home peanut butter and jelly cookie pie

If you've closely followed Messina's exploratory journey into the different forms of the humble cookie pie – the first choc-chip ones were given away for free, then there was a brief flirtation with red velvet, and subsequently, with a Nutella-flavoured version – you'll be pleased to find there's a new flavour combo to try, and these pies are gooey, squidgy and packed with peanut butter and raspberry jelly.

The latest incarnation of the cookie pie is a late-night snacking dream – sweet and jammy, combined with the salty creaminess of peanut butter. Each pie is $20, but you'll rack up some discounts if you order yours alongside a tub (or three) of Messina's gelato. Inside sources tell us this particular cookie pie goes well with a generous scoop of vanilla, spooned on just after it comes out of the oven.

Order yours online from today. You can pick up from Messina stores in Sydney over July 17 to 19.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

