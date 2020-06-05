Messina is bringing back its legendary cookie pie and this time it’s made with Nutella

When the gelato geniuses at Messina managed to damn near break the internet when they offered to give away the first-ever batch of its cookie pies for free, back in April, they must have known they were onto a good thing. So, it’s little wonder they’re resurrecting this deep-dish delight for another limited edition run with a new twist: a generous slathering of everyone’s favourite chocolate spread, Nutella.

This is the third time Messina has released a version of its cookie pie, but its debut outing did not quite go to plan. Demand vastly outstripped supply, leading to a lot unhappy punters who were unable to get their hands on the bake-at-home dessert. Clearly, Messina has learned from its mistakes, by now making the cookie pies available by pre-order, which should allow for stocks to be sufficiently plentiful once delivery time rolls around.

"We hope that by spreading the stock across 'pre-ordered pick up' and delivery, we might just flatten the pie curve and eradicate people losing their minds because they didn’t get a pie," Messina wrote on its blog.

Dubbed ‘the Messinatella’, you can get a single pie for $20 or a gelato and pie combo kit from $28 - $39. Pre-order is available from Monday, June 8. Full details can be found here.

