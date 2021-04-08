Messina is celebrating one year of cookie pies with, yep, a birthday cake cookie pie

[title]
If you've closely followed Gelato Messina's detour from gelato and its sweet experiments with all the different forms of cookie pie – the first chocolate chip ones were given away for free, then there was a brief flirtation with red velvet, and even a Nutella-flavoured version – you'll be pleased to know that it's marking the one-year anniversary of its creation with a new variety: an ever-nostalgic, sprinkle-filled birthday cake cookie pie.
The latest incarnation of the dessert is a late-night snacking dream – it's filled with chocolate chips, topped with a layer of vanilla custard and finished with a rainbow-sprinkle-filled birthday cake crumble. Each pie is $25, but you'll rack up some discounts if you order yours alongside a tub (or three) of Messina's gelato. Inside sources tell us this particular cookie pie goes well with a generous scoop of vanilla, spooned on just after it comes out of the oven.
They're available to order online from 9am on Monday, April 12.