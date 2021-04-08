Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stacked of cookie pie slices
Photograph: Supplied/Messina

Messina is celebrating one year of cookie pies with, yep, a birthday cake cookie pie

The internet-breaking confection is back but now you'll be able to pre-order

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

If you've closely followed Gelato Messina's detour from gelato and its sweet experiments with all the different forms of cookie pie – the first chocolate chip ones were given away for free, then there was a brief flirtation with red velvet, and even a Nutella-flavoured version – you'll be pleased to know that it's marking the one-year anniversary of its creation with a new variety: an ever-nostalgic, sprinkle-filled birthday cake cookie pie. 

The latest incarnation of the dessert is a late-night snacking dream – it's filled with chocolate chips, topped with a layer of vanilla custard and finished with a rainbow-sprinkle-filled birthday cake crumble. Each pie is $25, but you'll rack up some discounts if you order yours alongside a tub (or three) of Messina's gelato. Inside sources tell us this particular cookie pie goes well with a generous scoop of vanilla, spooned on just after it comes out of the oven. 

They're available to order online from 9am on Monday, April 12. 

How do you feel about your city right now? Take this survey to dish the dirt

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.