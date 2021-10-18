Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Three gelato bars are stacked on each other on a marble counter
Photograph: Supplied/Gelato Messina

Messina Lamington Gelato Bars have hit supermarkets

Peters and Messina have teamed up to bring the gelato bar to your milk run

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818048/image.jpg
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Stop everything! Messina, the undisputed ice cream oligarch of Sydney, has teamed up with Aussie classic frozen treat confectioners Peters, to reimagine the dessert of the moment, the humble lamington. It's been a one-two punch from the gelato gods recently, with a Viennetta, Basque cheesecake gelato tub and a pick'n'mix of choccy bags in the line up these past few months and now the combination of toasted coconut, a base of rich chocolate gelato, and a sharp and tart raspberry purée gelato will be available in bar form in a supermarket near you. For just $10 at Coles and Woolworths across Australia, you can pick up a four pack of these babies to stash behind the frozen peas.

Sure, it may have supposedly been invented across the ditch in New Zealand, but much like Russel Crowe and Sam Neill, lore dictates the lammo is ours and now there is one more way to revisit your childhood by way of delicious confection.

To celebrate, Gelato Messina will be giving away a free Lamington Gelato Bar pack to anyone who orders from Gelato Messina via UberEats, it doesn't get more convenient than that.

Looking for more ways to support your favourite Sydney eateries? Don't forget to vote in the Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.