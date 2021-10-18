Stop everything! Messina, the undisputed ice cream oligarch of Sydney, has teamed up with Aussie classic frozen treat confectioners Peters, to reimagine the dessert of the moment, the humble lamington. It's been a one-two punch from the gelato gods recently, with a Viennetta, Basque cheesecake gelato tub and a pick'n'mix of choccy bags in the line up these past few months and now the combination of toasted coconut, a base of rich chocolate gelato, and a sharp and tart raspberry purée gelato will be available in bar form in a supermarket near you. For just $10 at Coles and Woolworths across Australia, you can pick up a four pack of these babies to stash behind the frozen peas.

Sure, it may have supposedly been invented across the ditch in New Zealand, but much like Russel Crowe and Sam Neill, lore dictates the lammo is ours and now there is one more way to revisit your childhood by way of delicious confection.

To celebrate, Gelato Messina will be giving away a free Lamington Gelato Bar pack to anyone who orders from Gelato Messina via UberEats, it doesn't get more convenient than that.

