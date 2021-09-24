Messina's Basque Cheesecake Hot Tub gelato is back

There's little doubt that the burnt Basque cheesecake is the dessert of 2021 (the things are everywhere). And a trend is never more evident than when Gelato Messina puts its stamp on it. After a sold-out run back in May, the Messina gang have done it again and re-released the limited Basque Cheesecake Hot Tub, a gelato version of the caramely, tart and semi-sweet cream cheese custard, topped with a thick slab of slightly wobbly, burnished cheesecake on top.
There's a reason why this cake has taken Sydney by storm. Its rich, dense, not-too-sweet interior, offset by the slightly bitter, caramelised top make it the perfect after-dinner (or lunch, or afternoon tea, or whenever) treat.
The one-litre tubs are $35 and available to pre-order from September 27 over here at the Messina website.
