A scoop of Basque cheesecake gelato is being taken from a polystyrene tub on a white and grey marble counter
Photograph: Supplied/Gelato Messina

Messina's Basque Cheesecake Hot Tub gelato is back

After a sold-out run back in May, the dessert of 2021 is back, baby!

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
There's little doubt that the burnt Basque cheesecake is the dessert of 2021 (the things are everywhere). And a trend is never more evident than when Gelato Messina puts its stamp on it. After a sold-out run back in May, the Messina gang have done it again and re-released the limited Basque Cheesecake Hot Tub, a gelato version of the caramely, tart and semi-sweet cream cheese custard, topped with a thick slab of slightly wobbly, burnished cheesecake on top.

There's a reason why this cake has taken Sydney by storm. Its rich, dense, not-too-sweet interior, offset by the slightly bitter, caramelised top make it the perfect after-dinner (or lunch, or afternoon tea, or whenever) treat.

The one-litre tubs are $35 and available to pre-order from September 27 over here at the Messina website.

Looking to get more sweeties in your life, darling? These are our favourite doughnut deliveries in Sydney.

Need some inspiration to keep you busy this weekend? Check out our top pick for things to do in Sydney right now.

