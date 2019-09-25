Messina unveils its Thai-inspired dessert menu for Night Noodle Markets

The gelato boffins at Messina can be consistently relied upon for two things: genius-level puns and wildly innovative creations. For this year’s Night Noodle Markets, Messina – a perennial presence at Good Food Month’s flagship event – deliver both, with a little help from Thailand.

Messina's latest limited-edition custom dessert menu is titled the Full Moon Gelato Party and features four cold concoctions available only at the Night Noodle Markets, drawing on Thai culture and cuisine.

Coco Phangan is a textural trip combining a sharp yet smooth mango sorbet with coconut and pandan sticky rice and salted coconut sauce.

A fresh, South East Asian twist on the ice-cream sandwich, the Eye of the Thai-ger brings together Thai milk tea gelato and cheesecake mousse sandwiched between tea sponge with a coating of coconut meringue.



The Phuket Bucket is a vibrant riff on the classic Full Moon Party beverage and the popular Taiwanese frozen dessert, mingling sala and lychee shaved ice with condensed milk pudding, coconut and lychee gelato, and rainbow jellies.

Deep-fried banana fritters are the hero of the Bangkok Banana. Enjoy these crisp slices with a scoop of caramelised palm sugar and banana gelato, coconut and lime chantilly, plus peanut crumble.

You can get your hands on this quartet of desserts at the Night Noodle Markets from October 11-18. The full line-up of the 2019 stallholders has now been announced, so be sure to check out the full range of delicious Asian street eats on offer.

In the mood for more sub-zero treats? Check out these incredible frozen desserts available in Sydney.