Metallica has been going strong on their hectic world tour ever since April 2023, and the hallowed heavy metal giants are showing no signs of slowing down. On the record-breaking M72 World Tour, the band has played to around three million fans across the globe, with the LA Times saying they're “as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages”. Now it’s time for OG Aussie metal fans to get pumped because the M72 World Tour is officially coming to Australia, including Sydney. Better yet, it has been confirmed that the much-loved ‘snake pit’, which allows fans extremely close to the action, will make an appearance Down Under.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Metallica Sydney and Australia tour....

What dates are the Metallica Sydney shows?

The tour will hit Sydney next Spring, for a single show at Accor Stadium on November 15, 2025.

When do Metallica Sydney tickets go on sale?

General sales are happening this Friday, November 1, at 2pm local time. You can tickets over here.

Is there a Metallica Sydney presale?

There are so many presales that we need dot points to keep track. Here they are:

Mastercard Presale (Sydney/Adelaide/Brisbane): Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm

Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 1pm until Friday, November 1, 1pm

Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 2pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

How much will Metallica Sydney tickets cost?

It's looking like tickets cost anywhere from $105.11 all the way up to $750.00. A handling fee from $9.90 per order also applies.

Who are the supporting acts for the Metallica Sydney shows?

Fellow legends Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will be supporting Metallica for all shows on this tour.

Where else in Australia is Metallica playing?

In addition to Sydney, Metallica is also playing in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Auckland.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best bars in Sydney for live music.