Metre-long kebabs are launching at a Balmain Turkish favourite

Apparently, July 12 is International Kebab Day, and International Kebab Day is a thing. These random food-related holidays are getting more rampant by the minute, but we definitely think the almighty two-handed street-food hero is worthy of a celebration. So does Somer Sivrioglu, one of Sydney’s best Turkish chefs, which is why he’s gone all-out and launched a metre-long kebab at his Balmain institution Efendy.



This might sound like the late-night, booze-fuelled edible fantasy you’ve waited for all your life, but this is a tip-top restaurant renowned for elegant and refined cooking and they’re upping the ante. The Adana kebab will be served open-faced, with chargrilled lamb, cracked burghul wheat and roasted vegetables – and likely occupy most of the table room. The special runs through to August 12 and sets you back $100, which seems like a small price to pay in exchange for a four-person meat fest and an Instagram story to remember.



If quantitative wine drinking is more up your alley, the eatery is also bringing back its bottomless wine offer on Wednesday and Thursday nights until August 1. For a mere $60, you choose between red and white Turkish wine, they top you up for two hours and pair it with a bountiful spread of Adana kebabs, chicken skewers, beef kofte, sujuk sausage, lahmacun (spiced Turkish-style pizza) and the spicy tomato-based salad ezme. More is definitely more here, so it seems.



Either way, it certainly sounds like if you walk into Efendy over the next few weeks, you definitely won’t be leaving hungry.

