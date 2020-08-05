Much-loved charcoal chicken joint El Jannah is opening up its first drive-through

In a boon for Smithfield, the Western Sydney suburb will be home to much-loved charcoal chicken chain El Jannah's first drive-through store.

With its much-heralded reputation for a crisp, hearty Lebanese charcoal chicken, thick-cut chips and a fragrant garlic sauce, El Jannah has already set up shop across seven venues in Sydney – including Blacktown, Campbelltown, Punchbowl, Granville, Kogarah, Penrith and most recently, in Newtown. Now Smithfield will get a shopfront where you can order menu items like half and quarter chickens, rolls, burgers, platters, skewers and salads for takeaway and dine-in. While El Jannah built up its brand on the tastiness of its charcoal chicken, you'll also be able to get your hands on its recently launched range of fried chicken.



Now, if this all sounds just a little familiar... it might be because El Jannah's archnemesis-in-all-things-chicken, Frango's, also recently opened up a drive-through store. Oh, yes. The battle continues on all fronts. Head to the drive through from Saturday, August 8 at 3/16 Smithfield Road.

