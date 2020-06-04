New Zealand has revealed the date that it will have officially 'eliminated' the virus

Our over-achieving neighbours across the ditch in New Zealand have officially announced a date for when the country as a whole can formally declare that the virus has been 'eliminated' within its borders, and it's mind-bendingly soon: June 15.

As reported by the AAP, New Zealand's Ministry of Health has landed on an official definition of what 'elimination' of the virus entails: a declaration can be made 28 days after the last case from a "locally acquired unknown source", or case acquired through community transmission, has been treated and has subsequently tested negative for the virus. In other words, when there are no longer any 'active' cases of the virus within the community. Importantly, this definition does not include any cases which are detected in returned overseas travellers, or in people whose infections can be accurately traced to any such returned travellers. In just nine days, barring any unexpected outbreaks, New Zealand can be expected to announce it has 'eliminated' the virus. It looks set to become the first country to make this remarkable achievement, based on currently available information.

New Zealand pursued a hardline approach towards containment of the virus, with a seven-week lockdown – a more stringent policy than that adopted by Australia. Its last case of community transmission was detected on April 29. Closer to home, Australia appears to be on a similar track, despite having taken less harsh measures, with a steadily stagnating case record in the weeks and months since a nation-wide lockdown was first implemented on March 16. Despite restrictions steadily easing, New South Wales reached an important milestone on June 4, with no new cases of community transmissions recorded for eight consecutive days.

If things continue in this positive vein for both Australia and New Zealand, we could see the 'travel bubble' concept – one floated by both New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern and our own, Scott Morrison – eventuate sooner rather than later. Keep your fingers crossed, your hands clean and your bodies physically distanced everyone.

In the meantime, you can easily holiday here. These are the cosiest winter getaways in New South Wales.

Share the story