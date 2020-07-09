Newtown's Dendy Cinemas is open again from today

A fixture of Newtown's King Street, much-loved independent cinema Dendy Newtown is open again from today, July 9. With its mix of classic film and new releases, you can usually rely on Dendy to lead you to a film worth seeing: and with its proximity to the Inner West's best eateries, you don't have to wander far for a pre-movie meal or post-movie nightcap.

So, what's showing? Icelandic dark-humoured drama A White, White Day looks set to thrill, while Elisabeth Moss stars in the biopic Shirley, about a horror writer who finds inspiration in her new houseguest. The Personal History of David Copperfield stars Dev Patel as the titular character in a comedic, heart-warming revival of the Charles Dickens classic semi-autobiographical tale, and The Trip to Greece will showcase the latest shenanigans of British comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

Book online for your spot now – and why not check out one of our favourite restaurants in Newtown while you're there?

