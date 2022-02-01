Sydney
Interior at Bella Brutta
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

15 Best Restaurants in Newtown

Looking for places to eat in Newtown? Check out our dining guide for this rainbow patch of the Inner West

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Elizabeth McDonald
For decades Newtown has been an evolving creature, where creativity abounds and self-expression is paramount. And yes, while we still want to #keepnewtownweird and vegans are still well catered for, there's plenty on the dining scene to keep even the most straight-laced pearl clutchers happy, too. 

There's high-end dining to be had, but also a bunch of hyper-focussed regional diners dishing up everything from Egyptian street food to Venezualan snacks and fiery Chinese hot pots. If you're hungry in this rainbow neck of the woods, we've got you covered. And even some killer watering holes for after.

RECOMMENDED: The 56 best Sydney restaurants for your dining hit list.

The best places to eat in Newtown

Odd Culture Newtown
Photograph: Supplied/Odd Culture Group

1. Odd Culture Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Newtown

What's in a name? Well, if that name is Odd Culture Newtown, there's not much left to the imagination. King Street's newest natty joint is going hard on the ferments, wild yeasts and all things bubbly. Taking over the coveted Happy Chef space (vale), Odd Culture is a two-level craft beer, natural wine and ferment-happy diner from the group that brought us the Oxford Tav, the Old Fitz and the Duke of Enmore. With friends like that, you know it's going to be all killer, no filler. 

Café Paci
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

2. Café Paci

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Newtown

After a three-plus-year wait, Finnish chef Pasi Petänen has swung open the doors to his permanent reboot on King Street in Newtown. With him, he’s brought plenty of imagination and technique, along with stellar booze and an unstoppable team. 

Bella Brutta
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

3. Bella Brutta

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

At this new age pizzeria (they put clams on a pie) there are five pizzas in total, including one proudly wearing a soft pink coat of LP’s mortadella, and another featuring the house-made pepperoni – it’s a clever closed loop system since Luke Powell of LP’s fame is behind this venture, along with his partner Tania Haughton, plus hosp legends Joe Valore and Elvis Abrahanowicz of the Porteño group. 

Hartsyard
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Hartsyard

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Newtown
  • price 2 of 4

At Hartsyard 2.0, there’s no sign of a sophomore slump. Aside from the absence of their famed fried chicken (unclasp those pearls, you can still get it up the road at Wishbone) what you’re getting here these days is just a slightly more sophisticated pressing of their original neighbourhood diner.

Mary's
Photograph: Mitch Lui

5. Mary's

  • Bars
  • Newtown

It’s entirely likely that Mary’s is more famous as a burger place than as a bar. People queue for up to an hour just to get in the front door of this slightly scuzzy boozer with a penchant for Slaytanic font. Of course only the uninitiated don’t know that there’s often a secondary queue up the stairs for a table on the mezzanine. People really love Mary’s burgers.

Continental Deli Bar Bistro

6. Continental Deli Bar Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

Opened by two of the greatest restaurateurs Sydney has seen in recent times, Elvis Abrahanowicz and Joe Valore of Porteño, Gardel’s Bar and Bodega (which they co-own with Ben Milgate), and LP’s Quality Meats (which they co-own with Luke Powell), this is more than just a restaurant. At Continental in Newtown a downstairs deli opens at 11am and becomes a casual bar/restaurant as the later hours creep in, while upstairs there's a bistro for those fancier nights out.

Rising Sun Workshop
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. Rising Sun Workshop

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

While this half motorcycle workshop and half eatery lured us in for breakfast ramen (a beautiful big bowl of rich, fatty broth made from an infusion of buttered toast, topped with a just-set onsen egg, shards of crisp bacon and a charred tomato), dinner time here is worth a look in too..

Cairo Takeaway
Photograph: Jack Ailwood

8. Cairo Takeaway

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

In spite of the name you can eat in at Cairo Takeaway, and it’s a good time. They put a lot of care into assembling their mixed plate, featuring a mean, dark green felafel and a vegetable slice, but we can’t resist the smell of the grilled chicken doused in garlic and the lamb kofte packed with diced onion that comes on the meat edition. 

La Favola
Photograph: Supplied

9. La Favola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Newtown

La Favola is a choose your own adventure of the carb kind. At this Newtown joint, it's all about marrying your preferred pasta shape with one of six sauces. A fusilli carbonara, perhaps? Or a fettucine dal mare (with seafood, garlic, chilli and white wine)? At this modest-sized eatery, space is a prized commodity. So too is a table at peak meal times, when locals flock for bowls of pasta, made fresh in-house on the daily. Keep an eye out for the specials board, where you'll find a limited-time only entree, main and dessert on offer.

Sydney Cebu Lechon
Photograph: Helen Yee

10. Sydney Cebu Lechon

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

At the centre of every Filipino celebration is lechon, a spit-roasted whole suckling pig that’s equal parts crackling and tender flesh. And while whole suckling pigs are awesome but how often do you have twenty mates over for dinner? That’s why Sydney Cebu Lechon’s Newtown restaurant has been such a hit, serving up lechon by the plate. 

Steki Taverna
Photograph: Katje Ford

11. Steki Taverna

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Newtown
  • price 2 of 4

They’re still charging mid-90s prices for their classic Greek food here and the booze is outrageously affordable - the $30 bottle of Lazanfanis red from Peloponnese is a straight-shooting people pleaser. If you just want a bit of everything consider the mixed entree plate. It doesn’t sound like much but what you get is a lot. 

Pappa's Stew
Photograph: Anna Kucera

12. Pappa's Stew

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Newtown

You'll find devotedly authentic Hunanese restaurant with blazing exotic peppers and unfamiliar preparations on Newtown's main strip these days. Pappa’s Stew, aware of the steep learning curve faced by many diners, took a leaf out of Japan’s lavish replica-food displays, setting up a full spread of their best dishes by the counter for maximum visual assistance. 

Gigi Pizzeria
Photograph: Federica Portentoso

13. Gigi Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

Turns out pizza without cheese is still bloody excellent. Sure, there were a lot of naysayers on the internet when Gigi on South King Street changed to a plant-based menu, but they were wrong, because a chewy, wood-fired pizza base covered in a layer of sweet golden tomato puree and tender ribbons of capsicum gets all the umami depth it needs from a liberal dose of olive tapenade, capers, chilli, oregano and olive oil. 

Bloodwood
Photograph: Daniel Boud

14. Bloodwood

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

Don't expect a fine diner here – it's not that kind of place. Instead, you'll find a neighbourhood restaurant bashing out share plates like salty, savoury Provencal-style pancakes covered thickly in Persian fetta and toasted pumpkin seeds. There's plenty of veggo gear here, including lightly pickled mushrooms with broad beans and golden, super crunchy polenta chips with a gutsy gorgonzola dipping sauce – a mainstay on the menu since they swung open in 2010.

Rosso Antico
Photograph: Anna Kucera

15. Rosso Antico

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Newtown

This Italian eatery may be sleek and shiny, what with the polished concrete floors, big glass windows onto Enmore Road and open kitchen, but the menu is old school. There's usually two pastas on the menu – a gnocchi and a fettuccini with meatballs – but their main love is piping hot pizze that they fling into the wood-fired oven on big, decorative peels (like a shovel, or a giant spatula). 

