Looking for places to eat in Newtown? Check out our dining guide for this rainbow patch of the Inner West

For decades Newtown has been an evolving creature, where creativity abounds and self-expression is paramount. And yes, while we still want to #keepnewtownweird and vegans are still well catered for, there's plenty on the dining scene to keep even the most straight-laced pearl clutchers happy, too.

There's high-end dining to be had, but also a bunch of hyper-focussed regional diners dishing up everything from Egyptian street food to Venezualan snacks and fiery Chinese hot pots. If you're hungry in this rainbow neck of the woods, we've got you covered. And even some killer watering holes for after.

