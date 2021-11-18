There's almost nothing Sydney likes more than a drink in the sunshine – except an underground booze bunker where the drinks are ace and the sun don't shine

There's a lot of good reasons to head down rather than up to a rooftop bar when you're feeling parched. Underground, it's always party o'clock, because even if it's 2pm, it feels like after dark. Plus you have no external cues as to the lateness of the hour, so a quick drink can turn into a big night very easily. Drinking below street level is also deliciously climate controlled so on a blazing hot summer's day, or in a torrential downpour, your best bet is posting up in one of Sydney's best booze cellars.

Need something to line that stomach? Choose from this list of late-night eats in Sydney.