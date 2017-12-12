  • News
  • Events & Festivals
0 Love It
Save it

Nigella Lawson is coming back to the Sydney Opera House

By ELT Posted: Tuesday December 12 2017, 7:02am

Nigella Lawson is coming back to the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Sydney Opera House / supplied

She's the first lady of food and a charming conversationalist, which is why Nigella Lawson is back for another round of advice, observation and wit in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall in January.

Lawson sold out her 2016 appearance (you know, in the same room reserved for the likes of Lorde and the symphony), and now, following the release of her new book, At My Table, she's decided to give us another chance to get close to the original domestic goddess. People already consider her a modern sage when it comes to comfort, cooking, and creating your own career, and with more TV shows, MasterChef judging and a cheeky stint at Eurovision under her belt in recent years, there will surely be some beautiful new truths to drop. 

These are not tickets you'll want to sleep on. They go on sale on Fri Dec 15 at 9am, so maybe this is the Christmas present for that culinarily-inclined mate with well-thumbed copies of How to Eat, and How To Be A Domestic Goddess. In fact, if you buy her new book after the event, Nigella will sign it too.

We are all children of the celebrity chef generation, and now the Queen herself is coming to town to chat about life, the universe and snacks. Do not go hungry is our main advice.

Tickets for Nigella Lawson in Conversation at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall go on sale at 9am on Fri 15 Dec for $29-$59 + bf. 

Want more things to do in January? Check out our Sydney Festival top picks.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By ELT 103 Posts

Elt loves booze and fears submarines. She appreciates a well written cocktail list the way most people appreciate a Murakami novel, and the only thing she likes more than a bone dry rose is a whisky that's been peated to within an inch of its life.