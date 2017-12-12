Nigella Lawson is coming back to the Sydney Opera House

She's the first lady of food and a charming conversationalist, which is why Nigella Lawson is back for another round of advice, observation and wit in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall in January.

Lawson sold out her 2016 appearance (you know, in the same room reserved for the likes of Lorde and the symphony), and now, following the release of her new book, At My Table, she's decided to give us another chance to get close to the original domestic goddess. People already consider her a modern sage when it comes to comfort, cooking, and creating your own career, and with more TV shows, MasterChef judging and a cheeky stint at Eurovision under her belt in recent years, there will surely be some beautiful new truths to drop.

These are not tickets you'll want to sleep on. They go on sale on Fri Dec 15 at 9am, so maybe this is the Christmas present for that culinarily-inclined mate with well-thumbed copies of How to Eat, and How To Be A Domestic Goddess. In fact, if you buy her new book after the event, Nigella will sign it too.



We are all children of the celebrity chef generation, and now the Queen herself is coming to town to chat about life, the universe and snacks. Do not go hungry is our main advice.

Tickets for Nigella Lawson in Conversation at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall go on sale at 9am on Fri 15 Dec for $29-$59 + bf.

