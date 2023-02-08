Greater Sydney business districts with plans to create innovative, buzzing nighttime districts can now apply for up to $200,000 in funding to turn their cool ideas into even cooler realities.

This $4.75 million Uptown Grant Program is the next part of the NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues’ plan to establish vibrant going-out hubs all across Sydney.

“This program will cement Sydney’s position as a world-class nighttime destination by supporting the formation of local business communities, and facilitate their growth into thriving, safe and diverse 24-hour hubs,” says Rodrigues.

This funding announcement follows the success of the first part of the Commission’s plan, the Uptown Accelerator program, which recently saw more than 150 businesses all around Sydney take part in a five-week mentoring program, before 24 district teams pitched their nightlife-boosting ideas to potential corporate and government partners at a special District Showcase.

“The Accelerator and Showcase demonstrated how willing like-minded businesses are to collaborate, and this second stage of Uptown is now open to support teams from across Greater Sydney to attract visitors to their area after dark.

“The Uptown funding will be used by teams to fast-track the resources required to get their ideas off the ground and share the unique story of their district.”

This comes right after the news that the NSW Government plans to provide one-off $50,000 grants to support pubs and clubs introducing live music as an alternative revenue stream, due to the revenue impacts of the introduction of cashless pokies. This is a decision that has been welcomed by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), an industry organisation that advocates and collaborates to grow nighttime experiences. Though the NTIA is urging the Government to ensure the Transition Taskforce consults live music operators and the performance industry on how this scheme should be rolled out and also offer practical support for venues hosting live gigs for the first time.

Anyway, we digress. Let’s take it back to the $200,000 grants being offered by the Uptown Grant Program – applications for those close on March 9, 2023.

For eligibility criteria and to apply for the Uptown Grants Program, head over to www.investment.nswsaw gov.au/Uptown.

