From the team that brought you Porteño, Bodega 1904 and had a helping hand in LP's, Bella Brutta, Stanbuli and the Continental Delis, Wyno is, strictly speaking, a wine bar. However, vintages aside, the bites here are easily as good as the bottles. The garlicky toasts forming the base for its signature fish fingers (no, not the breaded and frozen kind), land warm and charred, topped with raw kingfish and a sharp cuttlefish ceviche. Dark Basque-style cheesecake – a crustless thing baked extra-hot to set the shape – sits proudly on the counter, ready to be cut and dressed with sweet, sticky preserved cumquats, and the salt-crusted, handsome, impossibly flavourful focaccia, served hot from Wyno's sister bakery up the street, is some of the best crumb in town.